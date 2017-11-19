Tuck into sashimi before take-off

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

VIDEO: TOP PICKS AT JAPAN GOURMET HALL SORA

A new Japanese gourmet hall opened last Tuesday on the third floor, near the check-in counters, at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

Called Sora, the 300-seat space features six stand-alone self-service eateries, some of which have other outlets in Singapore.

The eateries include Kuro Maguro, a tuna sashimi specialist that serves various types of sashimi donburi; Tendon Kohaku, which serves tendon or tempura served atop rice and drizzled with a housemade sauce; and Japoli Kitchen, a Japanese-inspired Italian eatery with pizza and pasta.

I tried 10 dishes last week. Watch ST Food's video to find out my top picks.

RECIPES TO TRY

This week, make Cambodian amok, or steamed fish curry served on a banana leaf.

New York-based Filipino cookbook author and restaurateur Amy Besa shared a recipe for this dish with The Philippine Daily Inquirer, which has been featured on ST Food. She uses catfish in her version.

ST Food has also picked up Besa's recipe for the popular Laotian dessert of sticky black rice porridge with longan, which is similar to pulut hitam, the Singapore local dessert.

Make a refreshing chayote or choko salad tossed in a spicy coconut oil and coriander dressing.

The New Paper's Hedy Khoo says the gourd is also known as the Buddha's hand gourd.

Chayote has a mild taste and absorbs dressings and sauces well.

