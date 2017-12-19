Wintry beauty in China

(CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - It is that time of the year when snow blankets many parts of the world. Here is a look at the gorgeous wintry landscapes in China.

Rime scenery along Songhua River, Jilin province



Due to the continuous drop of temperature, rime appears for the first time this winter on trees along the banks of the Songhua River, Jilin province. The crystal-clear spectacle has attracted many tourists to the scene. PHOTO: CHINA DAILY





Cold fronts bring snow scenery to Inner Mongolia



Snow scenery of Yakeshi in Hulunbuir city, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region. PHOTO: CHINA DAILY





Snow blankets Penglai



Penglai city in East China’s Shandong province after a snowfall on Dec 11, 2017. PHOTO: ASIA NEWS





