Wife first, baby later

NEW YORK • Have a thought for the wife before the tiny tot arrives.

A "babymoon" - a vacation that couples take in the months before they become parents - is an opportunity to spend quality time with your partner and indulge in some fun before your new arrival.

This is the opinion of Ms Sherry Alvarado, the experiences coordinator at Rosewood Bermuda hotel on the island near the United States.

She has planned more than 100 babymoons over the last several years and has plenty of tips on how to make the trip one to remember.

Minimise travel time

Travelling can be especially exhausting for pregnant women, so she advises choosing a babymoon destination that is easy to reach.

If you are flying, avoid a destination that requires a layover and try to limit in-flight time to three hours or less.

Before you go, she adds, couples should make sure they research details of the closest hospital to their hotel, in case the wife needs to see a doctor in a hurry.

You should also carry documents that outline anything specific a doctor should know about the pregnancy.

Book a babymoon package

Some properties, especially resorts, offer babymoon packages with inclusions such as early check-in, daily non-alcoholic cocktails and prenatal spa treatments.

These packages, Ms Alvarado says, are usually attractively priced and can be a great way to save money on your getaway because they include several services and amenities for a minimal additional cost.

Make sure to inquire about packages in advance.

Also, regardless of whether you book a babymoon package, let your hotel know in advance of your stay that you are coming to celebrate your impending arrival.

Ms Alvarado said some properties offer babymooners free room upgrades and tailored amenities such as bibs and onesies.

Be indulgent

Babymooners should take every opportunity they can on their trip for self-care.

"Your life will soon be dedicated to taking care of someone else and now is your chance to indulge yourself without guilt," Ms Alvarado says. Consider, for example, booking a half-or full-day spa package with multiple treatments - particularly ones geared towards pregnant women.

Enjoy several multi-course meals at upscale restaurants.

Also, let your hotel's concierge make your restaurant reservations and book your excursions, and take advantage of any free services your hotel may offer, such as unpacking and packing.

Some properties will even have a selection of your favourite books waiting for you in your room upon arrival, if you relay a list to the concierge before your trip.

Most importantly, because sleep may become a precious commodity once you become a parent, use your babymoon to get as much rest as you can.

Sleep in, take an afternoon nap and call it an early night.

Do not forget the romance

It can be challenging for new parents to give their romantic relationship the same attention they did before they entered parenthood.

Ms Alvarado advises packing in a babymoon with couple-oriented activities.

Consider a private dinner on the beach, an afternoon picnic in a secluded spot, a couples' massage or a night when you sleep under the stars.

Meanwhile, baby can wait.

NYTIMES