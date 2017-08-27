Travel news and deals

20TH ANNIVERSARY PERKS

Evason Ana Mandara, a luxury resort in the Vietnamese city of Nha Trang, is offering perks to mark its 20th anniversary.

Guests who stay for a minimum of two nights will get a credit of US$20 (S$27) a room for each night, which can be used for dining and drinks, excluding alcoholic beverages.

They will also enjoy 20 per cent discounts on services such as treatments at the hotel's Six Senses Spa Nha Trang, laundry, private flying yoga classes, private cooking classes and mini-bar items, as well as early check-in and late check- out.

To enjoy this offer, guests must stay before Dec 20. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information, go to www.sixsenses.com/evason-resorts/ana-mandara/offers

OPENING SPECIALS FOR KAOHSIUNG HOTEL

A new five-star hotel, Silks Club Kaohsiung, has opened in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Located close to Kaohsiung Harbour, it has 147 rooms, the world's only hotel-based 4D suspended motion art installation, titled Dancing Particles and Michelin-starred Japanese teppanyaki restaurant Ukai.

To celebrate its soft opening, the hotel is offering a special rate, starting at NT$9,999 (S$450) a room.

Guests will be welcomed with a complimentary 180ml bottle of Dassai 23 sake as well as snacks from the mini-bar.

The package also includes a buffet breakfast for two, prepared by chefs from Ukai.

To enjoy this offer, guests must stay before Nov 5. For more information, go to www.silks-club.com

KYOTO FAIR AT TAKASHIMAYA

A fair selling products made in Kyoto is now on at levels one, B1 and B2 of Takashimaya Department Store until Sept 3. It is organised by the Kyoto Prefectural Government to promote Kyoto Prefecture as a tourist destination.

Products include traditional crafts such as cloisonne wares and signature Kyoto food and drinks.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of $200 at the fair stand to win a pair of return air tickets to Osaka, via Tokyo, as well as Kyoto Takashimaya vouchers worth 50,000 yen (S$620).

There are two sets of these prizes to be won and shoppers double their chances when they pay with DBS Takashimaya credit or debit cards.

For more information, go to www.takashimaya.com.sg/events-and-promotions/kyoto-fair-event

CONTIKI'S LAST-MINUTE DEALS

Youth tour operator Contiki is offering last-minute deals of up to 30 per cent off for travellers aged 18 to 35.

For example, the price of a 25-day European Escapade tour, featuring 11 countries such as Italy and the Netherlands, now starts at US$2,559 (S$3,480), down from US$3,445. It departs on Sept 6.

A 14-day Peru Uncovered tour - which features Lima, Arequipa, Colca Canyon, Puno, Cusco, Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu and Puerto Maldonado, and includes an Inca trail trek - now costs from US$2,786, down from US$3,145. It departs on Sept 29.

Travellers for both tours must book by Thursday. For more information, go to contiki.com/deals/last-minute

