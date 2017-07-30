Travel news and deals

BALI WEDDING PACKAGE

From now till Sept 30, Banyan Tree Ungasan, Bali, is offering couples 40 per cent off an Eternity Wedding ceremony at its award-winning Ju-Ma-Na Restaurant. Perched on a cliff's edge 70m above sea level, the restaurant offers breathtaking views of the ocean.

The package, priced at US$4,345++ (S$5,910++), includes a traditional blessing ceremony led by an English-speaking celebrant, a two-nightstay in a Pool Villa with sea view, daily buffet breakfast at Bambu Restaurant, a wedding preparation room, floral arrangements, a rose petal flower shower, a complimentary bottle of champagne, a two-tier wedding cake, a decorated buggy, non-alcoholic welcome drinks for up to 40 guests and return airport transfers for the bride and groom.

For inquiries, call +62-361-300-7000 or e-mail events-ungasan@banyantree.com.

CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL FAIR

Today is the last day of Chan Brothers Travel's Conquer The World Travel Fair at Suntec convention centre's Exhibition Hall 401 (Level 4).

Itineraries for sale include Chan Brothers' Eat, Play, Love series, during which customers have the opportunity to meet members of the local community and see the country from a different perspective. A five-day Eat, Play, Love tour of Vietnam, for instance, starts at $688 a person.

Visitors to the fair can enjoy up to $200 off rooms booked, on top of ongoing offers for any selected Asia, Australia, Europe, Exotic, New Zealand or USA package tour.

The travel agency is also offering family-friendly perks, such as free cruises for a child for any Costa Cruise holidays, free flight for a child for any selected Asia package tour, free accomodation and dining for a child for any selected Maldives free-and-easy holiday. Terms and conditions for these offers apply.

With any booking, visitors will get a free head-and-shoulder massage and stress test, and goody bag, coffee and ice cream while stocks last. There will also be lucky draws for $100 in Scoot travel vouchers every hour from 1 to 5pm.

Admission to the fair, from 11am to 8pm today, is free.

For more information, go to Sale.ChanBrothers.com or call 6438-8880.

TRAVEL REVOLUTION FAIR

Book your next holiday at Travel Revolution 2017 - The Event next weekend. The bi-annual fair will take place at Marina Bay Sands, Level 1, Expo Halls A and B from Friday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm.

Visitors can attend talks and presentations by regional travel specialists about top-trending destinations such as Norway and Croatia.

Bargains include one-for-one offers, half-price for the second traveller and free flights. Participants in the fair's lucky draw stand a chance to win air tickets to Europe and hotel stays at Marina Bay Sands.

There will also be a Wanderlust Market, a curated marketplace with more than 50 local and overseas artisans showcasing handcrafted items such as fashion accessories, natural beauty products and affordable art.

More than 100 participating travel agencies, tour operators, tourism boards, airlines, cruises, car rental companies, travel- related vendors and banks will be at the fair. Admission is free.

For more information, go to www.TravelRevolution.sg.

Lydia Vasko