Travel news and deals

NIHI SUMBA ISLAND WINS BEST HOTEL FOR 2ND YEAR STRAIGHT

For the second year in a row, luxury resort Nihi Sumba Island in Indonesia has been named the world's best hotel in travel publication Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards, which is compiled through a survey of four million readers from around the world.

The resort, located on a remote island in south-eastern Indonesia, is a 50-minute flight from Bali. The property, formerly known as Nihiwatu, opened in 2015.

It boasts a natural salt water pool called Lake Weekuri and a chocolate factory where guests can learn to make candy using cocoa beans sourced locally.

In the City Hotels in Asia category, The Temple House in Chengdu, China, clinched the top spot. The five-star hotel, which openedabout two years ago, is ranked 19th among the world's best hotels.

The property, owned by the Swire Hotels group, houses 100 rooms and 42 adjoining serviced apartments, as well as a restored 100-year-old Chinese courtyard building, which was built in the Qing dynasty.

The Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards is co-published by the magazine's six international editions (United States, China, Mexico, Turkey, South-east Asia and South Asia) and has been considered an essential guide for travellers and the high-end hospitality industry for the past 22 years.

For the full list of winners, go to www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/hotels-top-100-overall

For more information on Nihi Sumba Island, go to www.nihihotels.com and for The Temple House, go to www.thetemplehousehotel.com

CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL FAIR IS BACK WITH OFFERS

The twice-yearly Chan Brothers travel fair returns on July 29 and 30 at Suntec convention centre's Exhibition Hall 401 (Level 4) from 11am to 8pm. More than 30 local and overseas exhibitors will offer new itineraries and popular packages.

Deals include up to $800 off for the second traveller for a 10-day Magical Danube River Winter Cruise on board luxury ship MS Amadeus Brilliant. Travellers will visit ports of call in Austria and Germany during the trip.

Those looking for a wallet- friendly trip to Europe can opt for the 10-day London and Paris Semi Tour that starts at $1,738.

Visitors who make any booking at the fair will stand a chance to win $100 worth of Scoot travel vouchers in an hourly draw from 1 to 5pm. Other perks include a free goodie bag, coffee and ice cream.

For more information, go to www.chanbrothers.com

JETSTAR REVAMPS MEMBERSHIP PROGRAMME

Jetstar has unveiled a revamped membership programme for travel bargain-hunters.

The new Club Jetstar membership offers exclusive members- only fares on selected flights to destinations in Asia and Australia, 20 per cent discounts on baggage and seat selection, early access to sale events, as well as other partner offers.

Four friends and family members included in the same booking and travelling with the member will also get to enjoy these benefits.

First-timers can apply for the membership at $48 for 12 months.

For more information, go to bit.ly/clubjetstarsg

TRAVEL TO MAURITIUS FOR $958 WITH NATAS DEAL

Take a five-day, three-night trip to Mauritius with Air Mauritius' special Natas Fair Hot Deal, which is available from Aug 4 to 22 and valid for travel till Dec 13.

The package includes airfare, a three-night stay in a four- or five-star hotel with breakfast and dinner, two-way transfers between the airport and your choice of hotel, as well as unlimited non-motorised sea sports and land sports activities.

Prices start at $958 a person and travellers have a choice of four hotels, including the four-star Anelia Hotel and the five-star Outrigger Hotel.

For more information, go to www.airmauritius.com or call 6222-3033.

Lian Szu-Jin