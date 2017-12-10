Travel news and deals

NEW EU HOLIDAYS WEBSITE

EU Holidays, Singapore's largest tour agency specialising in trips to Europe and the United States, launched its new website (www.euholidays.com.sg) last Friday.

Travellers can check out destinations and the agency's full range of tours - which can be filtered by duration, budget and country - with clearly labelled prices, full itineraries, upcoming departure dates and tour testimonials from previous customers.

They can also read tour manager profiles, travel blogs and view tour photo albums.

Once they have made a selection, customers can make a booking deposit for the tour directly through the website or hold the booking and make payment via an AXS machine within 48 hours.

To celebrate the website's launch, EU Holidays is offering a $128 discount from now till Jan 31 for customers who book any Premium tours online for selected dates.

The discount will be applied when they enter the promo code "iluvEU128".

For more information, go to www.euholidays.com.sg

JETSTAR INCREASES SERVICE

To meet holiday demand, Jetstar is adding 26 flights between Singapore and its most popular holiday destinations from Dec 14 to Jan 6.

In addition to the airline's regularly scheduled services, there will be another eight flights between Singapore and Penang; four flights between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur; four flights between Singapore and Siem Reap, Cambodia; six flights between Singapore and Clark, the Philippines; and four flights between Singapore and Surabaya, Indonesia.

For more information, go to www.jetstar.com

SCOOT TO FLY TO BERLIN

Low-cost airline Scoot will launch flights from Singapore to Berlin, its second European and third long-haul destination, in the second half of next year.

The four-times-weekly flights will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliners and will be the Singapore Airline Group's fourth destination in Germany - after Dusseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich, routes which are operated by Singapore Airlines.

For more information, go to www.scoot.com.sg

Lydia Vasko