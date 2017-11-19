Travel news and deals

NEW RIDE AT LEGOLAND MALAYSIA

The Legoland Malaysia Resort will officially launch the world's first Lego virtual-reality roller coaster, called The Great Lego Race, on Wednesday.

Developed under the supervision of Merlin Magic Making, which designs and develops attractions for Merlin sites around the world, the ride combines roller-coaster thrills with virtual-reality (VR) technology.

Riders will wear VR headsets and experience the action from every direction in an environment made completely of Lego bricks.

The ride will also feature a colourful line-up of racers from the ranks of the popular Lego minifigure mystery assortments.

For more information, go to www.legoland.com.my.

NEW PRIVATE JET TRAVEL MEMBERSHIP CLUB

Ascend Air, a private jet club, launched its main operations last Tuesday and aims to commence its flight service in the first quarter of next year.

The membership club is the first of its kind in South-east Asia to offer private jet flights by the seat.

It lets members fly on private flights to major regional cities, such as Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, at prices that are comparable with commercial travel.

All flights will be on large-sized executive aircraft and will also offer many of the comforts associated with private jet travel, including luxurious leather seats in a one-one configuration with first-class legroom, onboard Wi-Fi, as well as VIP service at private jet terminals.

Each aircraft can fit 13 to 16 people comfortably.

Memberships start at US$1,250 (S$1,694) a month.

For more information, go to www.flywithascend.com.

Benson Ang