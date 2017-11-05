Travel news and deals

NEW WALKS IN JAPAN

Guided walking tour company Walk Japan has announced two new tours.

The Tohoku Hot Spring Snow Tour is a nine-day, eight-night guided snowshoe tour through Japan's Tohoku region, famed for its mountains of snow. The walk, scheduled for Feb 24 to March 4, takes place in the middle of winter and guests will enjoy walks in deep snow, followed by relaxing evenings in charming hot-spring villages. Prices start at 480,000 yen (S$5,700) a person.

The Tokaido Trail is an eight-day, seven-night exploration from Feb 18 to 25 into Japan's heartland and three of its cities - Tokyo, Nagoya and Kyoto. It follows rural passes and the Eastern Sea Road, one of Japan's great ancient highways. Prices start at 360,000 yen a person.

For more information, go to www.walkjapan.com

CHAN BROTHERS EUROPE SPECIAL

Chan Brothers Travel is offering early-bird travel deals for destinations in Europe from Friday to Nov 12 at its office in South Bridge Road.

Deals include up to $1,400 off the second traveller for any selected Europe package tour; up to $400 off a couple for any selected Europe cruise holiday or free-and-easy holiday; and up to US$200 (S$270) on-board credit a couple for any selected Europe cruise holiday.

Citibank credit-cardholders will also receive a limited-edition 28-inch New Yorker trolley luggage with a $5,800 charge for new bookings, while stocks last.

Packages on offer include a 10-day Wonders of Austria and Switzerland tour, starting at $2,538 and including up to $300 off for the second traveller; and a 12-day Exquisite England, Scotland and Ireland tour, starting at $3,188, with up to $400 off for the second traveller.

For booking and inquiries, call 6438-8880, go to Sale.ChanBrothers.com or visit Chan Brothers Travel Powerhouse in South Bridge Road.

QATAR AIRWAYS DEAL

Qatar Airways is celebrating its 20th anniversary with special economy-and business-class fares from now till Friday.

The award-winning airline is offering two business-class tickets for the price of one and three economy-class tickets for the price of two, valid for travel from now until Oct 31 next year.

Twenty members of Privilege Club, the airline's frequent flyer programme, who book within the promotion period will also receive an upgrade to the club's gold membership tier and discounts of up to 50 per cent on redemption tickets to select destinations in the airline's 150 destination network.

Qatar Airways plans to add more destinations, including St Petersburg in Russia and Cardiff in Wales, next year.

To book and for more information, go to www.qatarairways.com/en-sg/offers/20-anniversary.html

Lydia Vasko