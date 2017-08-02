Travel in style with DJs Goldfish and Blink

(THE STAR/ASIAN NEWS NETWORK) - DJs Goldfish and Blink met a decade ago but only started collaborating in recent years.

Within the Malaysian electronic music culture, they have established a unique style through their music backgrounds and versatility in production styles.

The duo recently made a video together with bag label Tumi featuring some exciting moments as they prepare to take on music fest Tomorrowland in Belgium for the first time on July 29.

With support from the likes of DJs such as Hardwell, Tiesto, David Guetta and Nicky Romero, it is just one more step on the journey for them, whose sets are becoming known for having energy and inventiveness.

We ask them a few questions about being a part of this huge festival and travelling with Tumi.

How does it feel to be invited to perform at one of the world’s largest and most notable music festivals, Tomorrowland in Belgium?

It feels great and it still feels unreal, to be honest. The show is next week so we are super excited and we have been preparing for weeks now. It is almost there. It feels super special because we’re the first Malaysians to be billed on the festival line-up.

What can the audience expect?

The audience can expect an energetic Goldfish and Blink set. That is what we represent, really - energy. We are crafting mostly new material, be it songs or mash-ups.

What inspired you to produce this film?

We have always had the idea but it really came together at the right time last year, as we were about to do some big festivals around the region. We were on the Djakarta Warehouse Project and ZoukOut mainstage and we thought it would have been great to get some great footage with our Tumi bags and us.

What was it that first attracted you to the brand?

It is a must-have for all travelling DJs, especially the backpack. It is durable, protects the laptop well and carries a lot of things. It was not long before Tumi contacted us when they noticed we were using the products.

You are a true “global citizen” – you are always on the road. How does having good bags, like the ones you are using now, help make travelling easier?

The design and construction of the bags are always light and enable our things to be kept in place. It makes packing easy with various compartments. When you are on the road as much as we are, that is half the battle won.

Aside from your DJ and production equipment, what three travel essentials can we expect to find in your backpack or luggage?

Notepad, iPad, and some mints.

Do you have any packing tips?

Pre-plan your outfits days before the trip, list it down and then go for it.