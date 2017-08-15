Snap a selfie with 'celebrities' at Red Carpet 2 wax museum in i-City in Shah Alam

(THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - US pop diva Beyonce stands in one corner of the hall, ready to dance. Nearby, American superstar Madonna prepares to sing a song, with US pop star Taylor Swift accompanying her on the guitar.

To get to them, one passes Asian pop sensation Jay Chou, looking as stoic as ever, and American singer Katy Perry, who smiles at visitors from the giant clam she is sitting in.



Music celebrities Madonna (left) and Taylor Swift. PHOTO: THE STAR/M. AZHAR ARIF



Is this the concert of the year? Or an awards show, perhaps? No. It is one of the many rooms of Red Carpet 2@i-City, an interactive wax museum opening soon at the i-City entertainment park in Shah Alam in Malaysia.

The attraction is an extension of Red Carpet, the country's first home-grown interactive wax museum, which is located at a different part of i-City.

Tang Soke Cheng, i-Berhad information manager, said at a media preview: “Red Carpet 2 is going to be a lot bigger, brighter and more exciting. You can expect to see more characters and icons, ranging from leaders of the tech industry to world leaders to head of states. And if you’re more of a movie buff, expect to see a lot of movie characters here.

"Following the success of Red Carpet 1, what you can expect here is a lot more interaction. You’ll see many more scenes depicting different characters. You’ll be able to enjoy yourself and spend an evening 'meeting' up to 100 characters.”



Left: Say hello to gongfu star Jackie Chan. Right: A wax tribute to Hong Kong stars Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui. PHOTOS: THE STAR/M. AZHAR ARIF



Want a selfie with Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan or US actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock? Get the next best thing here - and it’s far cheaper than travelling to Hollywood.

Visitors to Red Carpet 2 can have a grand time taking photos with about 100 wax figures, spread over the museum’s two floors, which occupy a space exceeding 2,787sq m.

Red Carpet 2@i-City is divided into 10 sections, each with a specific theme, such as Superheroes, K-Pop icons, Royalty, Historical Figures, Corporate Movers and Tech Giants. There are also some fairy-tale characters to intrigue the young.

The first Red Carpet features World Icons, Celebrities, World Book of Records, Interactive and Legends.



Believe it or not, pop idol Justin Bieber is in the house. PHOTO: THE STAR/M. AZHAR ARIF





Left: Nelson Mandela is among the political figures at the museum. Right: Even boy wizard Harry Potter from the popular book and film franchise makes an appearance. PHOTOS: THE STAR/M. AZHAR ARIF





Fairy-tale character Snow White is set to be a hit with children. PHOTO: THE STAR/M. AZHAR ARIF



The museum caters to local tastes, with South Korean, Taiwanese and Chinese stars, among others, making appearances alongside Western icons. Captain Yoo Si Jin from the hit Korean drama series Descendants Of The Sun is here, for example, looking sharp in his military fatigues.

All figures have been created by the same international company behind Red Carpet 1. Part of the fun of the attraction is comparing how similar or not the wax doppelgangers look to the real-life personalities.



American actor Will Smith. PHOTO: THE STAR/M. AZHAR ARIF





Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the X-men franchise. PHOTOS: THE STAR/M. AZHAR ARIF



“Red Carpet 2 will be the anchor for some new attractions leading to the Central i-City shopping mall that is slated to open in October next year. Expect a few more outdoor attractions,” says Tang.

The museum has indoor and outdoor zones. The outdoor zone, which hosts the Wizarding World and Superheroes sections, is open to the public for free.

Some parts of the attraction have interactive environments, allowing visitors to get creative with their photos. The section featuring The Expendables movie, for example, is designed to look like a war zone, while comedy lovers can hop on a bicycle for a ride with Mr Bean. Or pull up a chair and have a discussion on current issues with your favourite leader at his desk.



Popular characters from iconic movies, Forrest Gump (left) and Mr Bean (right). PHOTO: THE STAR/M. AZHAR ARIF





American President Donald Trump. PHOTO: THE STAR/M. AZHAR ARIF





Britain's Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher. PHOTO: THE STAR/M. AZHAR ARIF

