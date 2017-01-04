Secret Journeys of a Lifetime: 500 of the World’s Best Hidden Travel Gems offers readers detailed descriptions of sites, themed top-ten lists, full-colour images and sidebars with information that describe and personalise travel experiences for readers.

The themed chapters in the books includes “Last Wilderness”, “The Road Last Travelled”, “Spiritual Havens” and “City Secrets”.

A useful read for those looking for an unconventional trip.

Bellows, K. (ed.) (2011). Washington, D. C: National Geographic. (Call no.: 910.4 SEC)

