Sail on the cruise of your dreams

With so many cruise operators out there, it can be difficult to know which one is best suited to your style of travel.

Even if you frequently go on cruises, you may want to pick something different at some point. Of course, those who are going on cruises for the first time are likely to be confused by the bewildering array of cruise operators to choose from.

Asking these questions — or even making it a checklist of sorts — makes it easier for you to decide on a cruise package.

How luxurious are the ship’s amenities?



Each Palace Villa comes with its own luxury coffee machine, whirlpool spa, sauna, private sun deck and even a grand piano. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



Most people who embark on a cruise have one thing on their mind: luxury.

As important as it is to pick a cruise that is heading to a destination that you are keen on, you should be able to enjoy the journey in comfort too — especially if you are going to spend several days at sea.

Dream Cruises offers comfort in spades. Its flagship cruise liner Genting Dream provides exclusive access to The Palace, which is a “ship within a ship concept” with 142 luxury suites. Guests at The Palace will have their needs and wants taken care of by a dedicated European-style butler service 24 hours a day.

The butlers, who are trained to cater to guests’ every need while still remaining unobtrusive, can help with anything — from pressing your garments and shining your shoes, arranging a priority spa booking, and dining and excursion reservations, to delivering room service from any of the restaurants on board.

This impeccable service is matched only by the luxury of the facilities on board. Guests of the Palace also get exclusive access to private facilities, such as the Whisky and Cigar Lounge, and a private sun deck. Priority access to any of the restaurants on board — even the critically acclaimed Bistro by Mark Best — is also a given.

If you want to pamper yourself further, then upgrade your cabin to a Palace Villa, which at 224 sq m, is the most spacious duplex suites on any cruise ship. Each Palace Villa comes with its own luxury coffee machine, whirlpool spa, sauna, private sun deck, and even a grand piano.

What activities can you enjoy on board?



With six different slides ranging from the mild to the heart-stopping, Genting Dream's waterslide park provides fun for all ages. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



To make the most of your experience, the cruise you are considering should offer a wide selection of activities on board the ship.

If you like socialising with your fellow guests, then a cruise that places more emphasis on large-scale social events would be ideal.

On the other hand, if you prefer outdoor activities like indoor skydiving or rock climbing, you should check that your cruise provides these facilities.

The good news is that Genting Dream caters to both types of preferences. Social butterflies can flock to Zouk at Sea, a club featuring deejays from all over the world.

Zouk at Sea also features the Glow Bowl, a retro-styled American sports bar with a bowling alley. It even has Zouk Beach, an outdoor party deck with a splash pool, where guests can mingle to their hearts’ content.

Those who want a taste of the extraordinary can opt for Genting Dream’s outdoor ropes course and 35m-long zipline, or embark on a coral reef expedition with acclaimed diver and videographer Aron Arngrimsson.

Genting Dream even offers its guests the opportunity to learn to swim like a mermaid with professional mermaid Mermaid Kat.

Where is the ship headed to?



Though it may be tempting to stay on board to enjoy the facilities, it is worth it to explore the ship's ports of call. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



A vast part of the cruise experience is enjoying the facilities that the ship has to offer. But the ship’s ports of call are equally important — after all, the destination is as important as the journey.

Do you want to shop at local markets for trinkets and souvenirs, dance in a club amid pounding music and laser lights, or lounge on the white sands of a pristine beach?

Dream Cruises’ Summer Island Idyll itinerary on Genting Dream brings guests all over South-east Asia — from the sandy beaches of Sihanoukville, to the colonial mansions and shophouses of Phuket Old Town, to the lush forests and teeming wildlife of Pulau Redang.

Opt a short jaunt away from home with the three-night Phuket Cruise or Kuala Lumpur Cruise, or take some more days off and splurge on a five-night Summer Island Hopping Cruise to see the newest and most exciting destinations in South-east Asia.

Does the cruise package come with exclusive promotions?



Citibank cardmembers can enjoy a free upgrade from an Oceanview room to a Balcony room. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



Before you pay for your chosen cruise package with your credit card, be clear about the perks you can get before you sign on the dotted line.

Can you get a free upgrade to your room if you use a certain credit card? Would you be presented with free drinks at the bars on board? Or even a spa package? It is important to find out the cherry on the metaphorical cake.

Dream Cruises is currently running a one-for-one promotion — with every purchase of a ticket on Genting Dream, you can bring a second guest completely free.

Citibank cardmembers can enjoy a free upgrade from an Oceanview room to a Balcony room.

