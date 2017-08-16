No more roughing it: 6 glamping sites in Indonesia to get back to nature in style

(THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Glamping, or glamorous camping, never loses its charm. After a week of work, no one can resist having a short getaway amid nature in a lush forest or right beside a calming white sandy beach.

As the name suggests, glamping comes with luxurious facilities and activities. Those who are in search of a different weekend escape can consider visiting these glamping sites across the archipelago:

JEEVA BELOAM BEACH CAMP

Remember the last time you enjoyed your vacation in peace, without being distracted by e-mails, incoming calls or WhatsApp messages? Jeeva Beloam Beach Camp in East Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, takes the term “off the grid” very seriously, with no Wi-Fi or TV for guests, and generators being used to power the camp. Sure you can climb up to a higher place to get a phone signal, but why bother when your camp overlooks the Pink Beach that has been voted as one of the most beautiful beaches in Indonesia?

The camp has 11 lodges, dubbed Beruga Pantai, that are inspired by traditional Sasak fishing camps. Each of them comes complete with a king-size bed with a mosquito net, and a bathroom. When you are tired of doing nothing, join some of the activities provided there, such as scuba diving, snorkelling, hiking the Pink Beach, reading at the camp’s library or fishing.

Price depends on the package, but it starts at US$285 (S$390).

Where: Jalan Pantai Beloam, Tanjung Ringgit, Sekaroh, Jerowaru, East Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara; Contact: +62 370 693 035

AMANWANA

Located in the west coast of Moyo Island in West Sumbawa, facing the Flores Sea, Amanwana provides two types of luxury safari-style tents for its guests, namely Ocean Tents and Jungle Tents. Both of them offer different views according to their name, and include facilities such as air-conditioning, Wi-Fi and spacious bathrooms. The accommodation price starts at US$750, depending on the tent type.



A luxury safari-style tent in Amanwana, which comes with air-conditioning, Wi-Fi and a spacious bathroom. PHOTO: AMANRESORTS



For adventure seekers, Amanwana also offers various outdoor activities, such as diving, snorkelling, kayaking, cruising the Flores Sea and trekking to Barry’s Falls at the heart of the island, among other things.

Coming in from Bali? The resort provides a direct seaplane transfer service that will take around 65 minutes.

Where: Moyo Island, West Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara; Contact: +62 371 22233

SANDAT GLAMPING TENTS

Ever wonder what it is like to have Bali's exotic view of the forest and paddy fields right outside your room windows? Those who are planning to visit Ubud can consider staying in Sandat Glamping Tents.



Suite Tent Penjor at Sandat Glamping Tents in Ubud, Bali. PHOTO: GLAMPINGSADAT.COM



Said to be the first glamping site on the island, the place boasts different types of accommodation, such as two suite tents, three tents and three lumbung (rice barns). All of them are equipped with air-conditioning, Wi-Fi and a mini bar. The price starts at US$163, including breakfast.

Some activities that you can join in during your stay at the Sandat Glamping Tents are cycling, cooking classes, rafting and yoga.

Where: Jalan Subak Sala Banjar, Sala, Ubud, Bali; Contact: +62 361 9083 222

THE CANOPI RESORT

Situated on the 338ha of Treasure Bay Bintan in Riau, the Canopi Resort offers lavish tents and a plethora of activities for those who claim to be adventure seekers. The Treasure Bay Bintan itself is home to a private forest, a mangrove reserve and the Crystal Lagoon, which is said to be the first and largest man-made seawater lagoon in South-east Asia.



Safari-themed tents at the Canopi Resort come in five varieties. There are also a plethora of activities for the adventurous. PHOTO: BINTAN RESORTS



In terms of accommodation, the resort boasts five different types of safari-themed tents that can accommodate four guests, namely Garden, Safari, Lagoon View, Lagoon View Deluxe and Glamping Deluxe tents. Each of them is equipped with a private garden, air-conditioning, LCD TV and Wi-Fi. Prices start at US$105.

Moreover, the resort has various land and water attractions, including a Jetovator, sea scooter, Aquaglide sailboat, mangrove kayaking tour, mangrove firefly pontoon tour, airsoft gun and ATV off-road trail.

Where: Jalan Raya Haji KM 01 Kawasan Pariwisata, Teluk Sebong Lagoi, Bintan, Kepulauan Riau; Contact: +62 770 69 2252

TRIZARA RESORTS

Those who want to enjoy a quick getaway from Jakarta may stay at Trizara Resorts in Bandung, West Java. It has three types of glamping safari tents adorned in minimalist and modern touches that cater to two to four guests, namely Netra, Nasika and Svada, and Zana.



A Nasika tent at Trizara Resorts has enough room for a group of four. PHOTO: TRIZARA.COM



Those seeking some privacy should opt for the Zana type, which is located on the resort’s slope. But if you arrive with your family, it is recommended you choose the Nasika or Svada type as it fits four guests. The price starts at US$94, including breakfast.

Aside from morning yoga and meditation, other activities that you can do there are paintball, archery, exploring the resort by bike, and barbecues in the evening.

Where: Jalan Pasirwangi Wetan, Lembang, Bandung, West Java; Contact: +62 22 827 80085

LE COCOTERAIE ECOLODGE

If a tropical ambience with coconut trees and picturesque sunsets as a background is what you are looking for during your vacation, consider staying in La Cocoteraie Ecolodge in Gili Trawangan, West Nusa Tenggara. Nestled in the north-western part of the island, the ecolodge consists of eight private tents, each with a queen-size bed, private bathroom, private balcony and standing fan. The price, which starts at US$63 per night, also includes Wi-Fi, breakfast, free bicycles and complimentary snorkelling equipment.



La Cocoteraie Ecolodge in Gili Trawangan offers a tropical getaway with coconut trees and picturesque sunsets. PHOTO: LACOCOTERAIEGILI.COM



After spending your day riding your bike around the place or snorkelling, you can relax at the ecolodge’s lounge and pool area.

Where: Gili Trawangan, West Nusa Tenggara; Contact: +62 81 907 976 985