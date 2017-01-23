New baggage scanning system of Phuket airport to be ready in March

PHUKET (NATION MULTIMEDIA) - Sansern said the new in-line screening system would free passengers from having to queue up for bag scanning at the airport before checking in. He said passengers can check in and their bags will pass through the in-line screening system, which will be installed during March 15 to 25.

Sansern said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had learned about complaints of tourists about the delay in bag scanning at the Phuket airport so he told the Transport Ministry to take action to tackle the issue.

Sansern said the government has also allocated Bt7.5 million for installing online compute systems for immigration officers at the airport to speed up the checking of arrival and departure tourists.

He said there are now 34 immigration counters for departure tourists and 38 others for arrival tourists at the airport.