Karaoke Ferris wheel in Tokyo lets you belt your heart out

If you have started to find regular karaoke somewhat boring, why not try singing inside a Ferris wheel gondola?

The Big O Ferris wheel ride, in the Tokyo Dome City amusement park, offers this unique take on the popular pastime at no extra charge when one gets on one of the special gondolas.

A ride on the Ferris wheel costs 820 yen (S$10) and lasts for around fifteen minutes. The karaoke machine itself has only 50 songs in its collection. Given the time limit, having fewer songs to choose from should get the ball rolling as soon as possible.

Apart from popular Japanese songs like Radwimps' Zenzenzense from the movie Your Name (Kimi no Na wa), there are also English songs like Aerosmith’s I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing; The Beatles’ Let It Be; or if you’re feeling like you’re on top of the world, there’s Idina Menzel’s Let It Go from the Disney movie Frozen. It even has the Japanese version by Takako Matsu if one is so inclined to sing it.

Apparently, being up at such a height helps to raise one’s energy, making karaoke in a Ferris wheel gondola a good combo, according to a SoraNews24 report. In any case, the Big O is located in the LaQua part of the Tokyo Dome City amusement park, which is open from 11am to 9pm. Foreign visitors should be able to join in because the park’s website has an English version they can check out, to help them plan their trip and songs to sing.

