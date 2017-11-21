Jim Thompson Farm Tour 2017 opens Dec 2

There’s nothing like a few days out on the farm.

The annual Jim Thompson Farm Tour will run from Dec 2, 2017, to Jan 7, 2018, with a theme of Rushing Water – Life Force Of Isan, which aims to help visitors discover the story of water and its significance in the region’s culture, traditions and ways of life while they enjoy the picturesque natural surroundings of Jim Thompson Farm.

Coinciding with the opening on Dec 2 is a day of walking, running and fun runs. A Half Marathon (21km) will start at 5 am, a Mini Marathon (10km) at 6 am, and a Fun Run (5km) and Walk-Run (1.5km) both get under way at 6.10am.

The Jim Thompson Farm Tour is an agro and eco tourist attraction offering some unique Thai local experiences. Attractions and activities include the picturesque pink cosmos field, the giant pumpkin patch and colourful flower field, Jim Village, where visitors can have a go at the silk production processes of the renowned Jim Thompson brand, and Jim Market for vegetables, fruit, pot flowers and fresh produce shopping.

Travel tips

Located in the Pak Thong Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, Jim Thompson Farm’s opening hours are 9 am to 5 pm daily. Farm Tour tickets are 150 baht (S$6.20) for adults and 100 baht for children on weekdays, and 180 baht and 140 baht respectively on weekends, if bought from Thaiticketmajor.

For tickets bought at Jim Thompson Farm, the price is 180 baht for adults and 130 baht for children on weekdays, and 220 baht and 160 baht on weekends.Ticket prices for the races on Dec 2 are 850 baht for the Walk-Run, Fun Run or Mini Marathon, and 950 baht for the Half Marathon. This includes a Jim Thompson admission ticket, versatile fabric, running shirt, cloth bag and finisher shirt (exclusive for the Half Marathon).For more information, go to www.jimthompsonfarm.com