Instagram's best of 2017

WASHINGTON • What is the point of travelling the world if you cannot share it - or boast about it - with desk-bound friends back home?

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing platform, has become a fan favourite among travellers, who often post photos from their worldly adventures to remind loved ones they are on vacation - and very #happy about it.

The app recently released its year-in-review data, which included, among other statistics, the most photographed cities, locations and museums, based on geotagged data, of 2017.

Instagram's data team also highlighted the top hashtags used by its global community of 800 million users this past year.

The Big Apple and the House of Mouse took the top slots for most photographed city and location, respectively, while Paris' Louvre Museum was the most Instagrammed museum worldwide (no doubt thanks to tourists' countless selfies with the Mona Lisa).

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York took first place among American museums, while Washington's Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden cracked the top 10 - at No. 8 - for the first time, probably because of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's wildly popular and photo-friendly mirrored infinity rooms.

Nearly 160,000 people experienced the museum's record-breaking Kusama exhibition and posted around 34,000 snapshots from it on their Instagram accounts, according to the museum.

Here are a few of the site's top lists.

WASHINGTON POST

TOP HASHTAGS

#Love #Fashion #PhotoOfTheDay #Photography #Art #Beautiful #Travel #Happy #Nature #PicOfTheDay

HASHTAGS THAT INCREASED MOST IN POPULARITY

#Photography #TravelPhotography #Memes #Summer2017 #NaturePhotography #Meme #Travel #FitnessMotivation #BTS #Photographer

MOST INSTAGRAMMED LOCATIONS

Disneyland, Anaheim, California Times Square, New York Central Park, New York Eiffel Tower, Paris Tokyo Disneyland Disney's Magic Kingdom, Orlando Louvre Museum, Paris Brooklyn Bridge, New York Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim, California Las Vegas Strip

MOST INSTAGRAMMED MUSEUMS (GLOBAL)



Eiffel Tower, Paris PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS



Louvre Museum, Paris The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York The Museum of Modern Art, New York Los Angeles County Museum of Art British Museum, London American Museum of Natural History, New York Whitney Museum of American Art, New York Victoria and Albert Museum, London Natural History Museum, London Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles

MOST INSTAGRAMMED CITIES