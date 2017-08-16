Hanging hotel on Indonesia's Mount Parang to open in October with 11 capsules

PURWAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Those curious about the new hanging hotel in Purwakarta's Mount Parang in West Java, which features several sleeping capsules at a height of up to 900m above sea level, can see more detailed information on the property compiled by Indonesian newspaper kompas.com.
What's in a name
The hotel’s name, Padjajaran Anyar, was reportedly given by Purwakarta Regent Dedi Mulyadi.
“It means that the Sundanese people in Purwakarta are able to create something as great as this, (which, hopefully) can inspire others,” Mr Dhanni Daelami, one of the initiators of hotel operator Badega Gunung Parang, told The Jakarta Post.
Mr Dhanni said the property aimed to promote tourism around Mount Parang. “Mount Parang is an exotic rocky mountain that wasn’t explored much prior to our efforts to develop it in 2013."
Exotic design
In an interview with kompas.com, Mr Dhanni said the hotel would be built with a combination of steel, aluminium and polycarbonate walls. Although the hotel is designed to have a total of 99 rooms, only 11 rooms will be available on its opening day in October. The rooms will be built gradually along the mountain's exotic routes, he explained.
Mr Dhanni added that the hotel was designed for adventure-seekers who do not necessarily possess outdoor skills. “Everyone above the age of six can visit the hotel.”
Highlighted features
Each capsule of Padjajaran Anyar has a bed and a toilet and is air-conditioned. The hotel also boasts Wi-Fi connectivity and breakfast for its guests.
Mr Dhanni said that visitors could reach the skylodge by climbing via feratta (iron road) and strolling along the tyrolean bridge to reach their capsule. Meanwhile, they will need to rappel to climb down from the cliff. It is advised to bring a maximum of 10kg of luggage during visits to Padjajaran Anyar.
The price to pay
The price for a room is said to range from 3.3 million rupiah (S$338) to 9.9 million rupiah, depending on how high the room is.
Available online
Online reservations through reservation services and Badega Gunung Parang’s website will be available from November.
Nearby attractions
Hotel guests can experience Sundanese arts and cultural activities, ceramic art, farming and visit a library nearby housing materials about Mount Parang.
Is it safe?
Mr Dhanni said guests have nothing to worry about. “The security will be very tight and observed 24/7,” he said, adding that there will be closed-circuit television sets at each corner of the mountain walls.
Slated to begin operations in October, the hotel operator said it has already received almost 100 bookings from both domestic and foreign tourists.