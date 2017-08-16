Hanging hotel on Indonesia's Mount Parang to open in October with 11 capsules

PURWAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Those curious about the new hanging hotel in Purwakarta's Mount Parang in West Java, which features several sleeping capsules at a height of up to 900m above sea level, can see more detailed information on the property compiled by Indonesian newspaper kompas.com.

What's in a name

The hotel’s name, Padjajaran Anyar, was reportedly given by Purwakarta Regent Dedi Mulyadi.

“It means that the Sundanese people in Purwakarta are able to create something as great as this, (which, hopefully) can inspire others,” Mr Dhanni Daelami, one of the initiators of hotel operator Badega Gunung Parang, told The Jakarta Post.

Mr Dhanni said the property aimed to promote tourism around Mount Parang. “Mount Parang is an exotic rocky mountain that wasn’t explored much prior to our efforts to develop it in 2013."

Pada akhirnya semua modul skylodge "Padjajaran Anyar" berhasil disatukan dengan sempurna diketinggian 400 meter di dinding Utara Gunung Parang Purwakarta Jawa Barat Indonesia. . Bagi Badega Gunung Parang hal ini menjadi sebuah titik yang tidak bisa kembali, karena kami sudah gila dan tidak waras lagi memasang modul hunian dan penginapan di dinding Gunung Parang. Dan bagi tim Arsitek dari ARTech menjadi sebuah titik awal bahwa mereka mampu menerjemahkan ide gila kami secara teknik dan hitungan rumitnya secara rinci mulai dari nol. Sungguh kesabaran yang luar biasa bagi kami semua saat diuji di dalam pekerjaan gila ini. . Tidak mudah memang, tetapi tidak sulit. Dan kami memang sudah gila... Hanya untuk membuktikan bahwa kami ada dan pada akhirnya semudah Allah memutarkan takdir untuk menjadi tiada pada saatnya... . Terima kasih telah bersama kami selama ini, dalam suka ketika bersama dan bercengkerama, dalam duka ketika sedih dan kosong melanda, bersama merajut mimpi yang belum terselesaikan... Dan semoga Allah merahmati dan memberkahi .... Dan biarkan kami pergi dengan keikhlasan untuk menemui Nya . BADEGA GUNUNG PARANG Purwakarta, July 2017

Exotic design

In an interview with kompas.com, Mr Dhanni said the hotel would be built with a combination of steel, aluminium and polycarbonate walls. Although the hotel is designed to have a total of 99 rooms, only 11 rooms will be available on its opening day in October. The rooms will be built gradually along the mountain's exotic routes, he explained.

Mr Dhanni added that the hotel was designed for adventure-seekers who do not necessarily possess outdoor skills. “Everyone above the age of six can visit the hotel.”

Highlighted features

Each capsule of Padjajaran Anyar has a bed and a toilet and is air-conditioned. The hotel also boasts Wi-Fi connectivity and breakfast for its guests.

Mr Dhanni said that visitors could reach the skylodge by climbing via feratta (iron road) and strolling along the tyrolean bridge to reach their capsule. Meanwhile, they will need to rappel to climb down from the cliff. It is advised to bring a maximum of 10kg of luggage during visits to Padjajaran Anyar.

Lupakan rasa takutmu sekarang, kita coba Rute Setan bercampur ViaFerrata yang menuju Tower 2 Gunung Parang yang melegenda, dijamin kamu bakal ketagihan dibuatnya. . Hanya @IDR.350K per orang termasuk peralatan dan makan nasi liwet kampung di Warung Badega Parang. . Buruan pesan sekarang boys and girls! . TIDAK ADA MINIMUM QUOTA ! . =============================== . BADEGA GUNUNG PARANG Mt. Parang Tourism Information Center Cisaga, Kampung Cihuni, Desa Sukamulya, Purwakarta, Jawa Barat Tel. (+62) 087874708230 / 087775616496

The price to pay

The price for a room is said to range from 3.3 million rupiah (S$338) to 9.9 million rupiah, depending on how high the room is.

Available online

Online reservations through reservation services and Badega Gunung Parang’s website will be available from November.

Nearby attractions

Hotel guests can experience Sundanese arts and cultural activities, ceramic art, farming and visit a library nearby housing materials about Mount Parang.

Is it safe?

Mr Dhanni said guests have nothing to worry about. “The security will be very tight and observed 24/7,” he said, adding that there will be closed-circuit television sets at each corner of the mountain walls.

Slated to begin operations in October, the hotel operator said it has already received almost 100 bookings from both domestic and foreign tourists.