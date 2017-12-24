Growing gastronomic destination

"We always use local fresh produce in Slovenian cuisine," the server says as he sets my dish down.

I am at Restaurant Atelje (Nazorjeva 2, Ljubljana) in Ljubljana. Gracing my mint-green plate is an appetising serving of suckling pig and cuttlefish set atop string beans, onions and lardo.

"The pork is fresh from the regions of Posavje and Dolenjska in eastern Slovenia," he adds. "The milk we use is direct from Farm Frcej in Zgornje Gorje."

Fresh, seasonable farm-to-fork dishes mark our meals in Slovenia. Grains are harvested from local fields, wild foods from lush forests, honey produced by world-renowned Slovenia honeybees.

Undoubtedly, the country is a gastronomic destination on the rise, further aided by Slovenian chef Ana Ros, recently crowned 2017 World's Best Female Chef by the influential World's 50 Best Restaurants, an annual list published by William Reed Media Group.

Ros, featured on Netflix's popular Chef's Table, uses a "0km" approach, serving produce from the immediate landscape of her restaurant, Hisa Franko (www.hisa franko.com/en), in the Soca Valley.

Like many restaurants we dine at, trendy items such as wagyu beef are missing from the menu. Instead, lamb from the local village of Dreznica and Krskopolje pork are savoured.



Grilled seafood (above) by the coast in Piran; and Restaurant Atelje’s suckling pig sourced from eastern Slovenia.



Slovenian food is down-to-earth, such as the beef broth and meats - often browned then steamed with potatoes - which we enjoy at casual eateries.

We discover that Slovenian cuisine is influenced by its neighbours - fresh pastas evoke a taste of Italy, meat goulashes served with dumplings reveal traditions from Hungary, while renditions of flaky Austrian strudels are popular in local confectioneries.