Four new eateries to check out in Bali

(ANN/JAKARTA POST) - Visiting Bali is always a good idea. In addition to its culture and beautiful landscapes, the island’s dining scene is also interesting to explore.

Those planning to visit Bali may want to check out the list below.

Waroeng Dadong

Traditional Balinese dishes are served in a comfortable cafe environment at Waroeng Dadong. PHOTO: WAROENG DADONG FACEBOOK

Waroeng Dadong is suitable for those who want to sample Balinese cuisine but are reluctant to buy from street food vendors. Opened in December, the eatery specialises in the island’s traditional dishes, including tipat cantok (rice cake with mixed vegetables and peanut sauce), tuna salad sambal matah (tuna salad with Balinese chili relish), sate plecing (meat satay with spicy sauce) and more.

Jl. By Pass Ngurah Rai No. 20, Tuban, South Kuta

Da Maria

Nestled within the hustle and bustle of Jl. Petitenget, Da Maria is the brainchild of Australian restaurateur Maurice Ternizi. Offering an osteria (restaurant that serves simple home-cooked meals) concept, the dishes on offer include classic Italian delicacies like antica margherita pizza (pizza with parmesan topping), porchetta (boneless pork roast) and gnocchi Genovese.

Jl. Petitenget No. 170, Badung

Pepita Café and Bakery

Comforting cafe food is offered at Pepita Cafe And Bakery. PHOTO: PEPITA CAFE AND BAKERY FACEBOOK

Those planning to spend a day or two on Lembongan Island may wish to include Pepita Café and Bakery on their itinerary. Opened in November, the café offers a wide array of dishes like fire scramble, deep fried mushrooms, fajitas and steak. Moreover, despite its chic interior, the prices will not burn a hole in your wallet.

Jl. Jungut Batu, Nusa Lembongan

Panama Kitchen & Pool

Cafe food and a pool - what more do you need from Panama Kitchen & Pool? PHOTO: PANAMA KITCHEN & POOL

Located in Canggu, Panama Kitchen & Pool offers a unique concept as the restaurant allows guests to take a dip, day or night. In line with its laid-back environment, the eatery offers various types of comfort foods, such as pulled-pork Benedict, fish and chips, breakfast burritos and classic French toast. (kes)

Jl. Pantai Berawa No. 13, Canggu