Festival honours buckwheat flowers

(VIETNAM NEWS) - An annual festival to honour the buckwheat flowers, the most iconic flowers of the northern province of Ha Giang, and the unique cultural values of the province’s local ethnic people is happening now in Dong Van District.

The one-month event includes a variety of activities, such as photo exhibitions, buckwheat flower arrangement displays, an exhibition of products from buckwheat flowers, musical performances and recreations of some ethnic peoples’ festivals.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Tran Duc Quy, vice-chairman of Ha Giang Province’s People Committee and also head of the management board, said that the festival is one of the province’s activities aimed at promoting tourism.

“Ha Giang has been endowed with many magnificent unspoiled landscapes. With the aim of turning our difficulties into momentum for development, the local authorities and ethnic people have constantly made great efforts and worked together to reduce poverty,” Quy said. “Together with strengthening agricultural production, the province has chosen tourism as one of the key industries.”

Beautiful fields of buckwheat flowers, framed by magnificent limestone mountains, have become a highlight attraction for tourists to Hà Giang Province in recent years. The province hopes to draw more tourists by showcasing its natural attractions.

First held in 2015, the festival aims to promote and popularise the image of Ha Giang Province among both domestic and international tourists.

While promoting tourism in the region, the festival is also expected to improve the livelihoods of the local ethnic people.

Thousands of tourists are expected to attend the event, which will run until the end of this year.

Buckwheat is cultivated for its grain-like seeds, which are used to make speciality foods by ethnic minorities in the mountainous region. The crop is often planted around September. From late October to early November carpets of buckwheat flowers are in full bloom, making for a spectacular sight. The hills and mountains are covered by the white and pink of the flowers.

The flower symbolises love and happiness, so many couples shoot their wedding photos in these fields.