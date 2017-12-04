Family fun on a cruise



Genting Dream is a sail above the rest. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



Sailing the high seas is becoming an increasingly popular vacation option for every budget. It is stress-free, whether you are travelling as a couple, with kids in tow, or even with multi-generational families.

Since Dream Cruises — Asia’s luxury cruise line — debuted its first vessel, Genting Dream in November 2016, passengers have been spoilt for choice when it comes to onboard activities, food and entertainment.

The 18-deck, 150,695-tonne cruise ship offers an extensive range of luxurious accommodation from staterooms to executive suites for up to 3,352 guests.

Over 100 connecting rooms are available upon request for multi-generational families or groups that travel together.

And with luxuries toiletries and bedlinen in every room, guests can be assured that they will be pampered throughout their time on board the ship.



Live it up in luxurious interiors such as a balcony stateroom. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



Thrills and spills for all

Parents who want to enjoy some quiet time away from their children (aged two to 12 years) can drop them off at Little Pandas Club where childcare professionals will engage them with art and craft activities, animated movies and toys. Mum and dad can then indulge in a relaxing massage at Crystal Life Asian and Western Spa.

Older kids can fill their daylight hours with exciting activities. Thrill-seekers can navigate a rope course, play basketball, scale a rock-climbing wall, make a splash at a six-slide water park or hit some pins at a glow-in-the-dark bowling alley.



Get wet and wild at the six-slide waterpark. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



After the sun has set, there are more activities to keep everyone entertained. Hit the club and go dancing at Zouk at Sea that features an indoor dance area, a retro sports bar with a billiard table and a two-lane bowling alley. The party zone extends to Zouk Beach, an outdoor party deck with a splash pool (hello, foam parties!).

For those prefer to kick back and just chill, they can watch blockbuster movies or catch a live performance of Dream Cruises' signature production The Voyage Of A Lover's Dream at the Zodiac Theatre. Featuring acrobatics and physical theatre, the show is a love story between a mermaid and an astronaut.

And when hunger pangs hit, dining options are aplenty. The vessel is home to over 35 restaurant and bar concepts including scenic al fresco dining. Savour various delectable cuisine such as Chinese (Silk Road), Japanese Teppanyaki (Umi Uma), modern Australian (Bistro by Mark Best), or International Buffet (The Lido).



Indulge in your favourite cuisines on board, with over 35 F&B concepts to choose from. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



Dream theme

Riding on the popularity of theme cruises, Genting Dream will be featuring a 3D2N "Fan"tastic Get-Together cruise from Mar 9 to 11 next year.

Catch local celebrities in action, such as comedian/director Jack Neo as his alter ego Liang Xi Mei, getai veteran Wang Lei who plays Guangdong Ah Ma and getai host Li Pei Fen.

This is the first time the trio will be performing together and audiences can expect a sing-along session, interactive games, a comedy show and a meet-and-greet session.



Comedian Jack Neo, getai veteran Wang Lei and getai host Li Peifen join forces to bring you rib-tickling entertainment . PHOTO: CTC TRAVEL



Those who make bookings via CTC Travel can be part of these special events. The cruise package starts at $399, so hurry and call 6539-8389 or e-mail enquiry@ctc.com.sg today.

Visit www.ctc.com.sg for more information.