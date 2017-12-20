Experience the life of a Shinto shrine maiden in Japan

(AMAGASAKI, JAPAN) - Are you a big fan of the Japanese anime hit Your Name? Now you can relive the experience of Mitsuha, the heroine in the movie.

Mitsuha works as a miko, or Shinto shrine maiden, in her family's temple. And if you are curious about what being a miko is like, you can sign up for a miko experience package at the Amagasaki Ebisu Shrine. The shrine is located in Amagasaki City in Hyogo Prefecture, near to Kyoto and Osaka.

During the hour-long session, visitors get to dress up like a miko, learn about their duties and also try kaguramai, a dance accompanied by bells and chimes, according to a report on Japanese website SoraNews24.

The session costs ‎¥1,000 (S$11.91) per person, and information about it is available in Chinese at the shrine's website. Visitors need to call the shrine to sign up for the session at least a day in advance.

According to SoraNews24, the package was put together after the Amagasaki Hospitality Group approached the head priest of the shrine, Nobuo Otagaki, with the idea. Since the package became available last year, more than 150 groups have signed up for it, the report said.