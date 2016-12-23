Discover Singapore's #bridges with Nessa

In this travel series, InstaScram presenter Nessa gets inspiration from photos on social media, seeks out the Instagram-worthy locations on her motorcycle, and discovers the stories behind them.

Discover the black truss bridge of the Bukit Timah Railway Station, the star of many photoshoots and one of the landmarks left behind from the now-defunct Singapore-Malaysia railway operated by Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM).

You can access it from a little slope beside Rail Mall. While you are there, walk down the The Green Corridor, a trail that stretches from Tanjong Pagar Railway Station to Woodlands Train Checkpoint.

Fun fact: The last train out of Singapore was driven by Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor in June 2011. Find more cool anecdotes about the ruler of Johor.

Then head over to Pasir Ris to cross the pedestrian bridge at Sungei Api Api. Experience the best of nature and all its sights, smells and sounds - set against the urban lines of HDB flats. The eagle-eyed will probably spot unusual birds, otters and monitor lizards.

Sungei Api-Api leads right into Pasir Ris Park via a small underpass, and the river is lined with mangroves. Find out how to go there.

Pasir Ris Park is also a fun-filled place packed with activities for families and friends, like cycling, barbecues and water sports.

