Cruise to Europe’s most enchanting ports

Whether you are a seasoned adventurer or an amateur traveller, exploring destinations — familiar or otherwise — from a new angle is an opportunity that should not be passed up.

Seize that chance with Princess Cruises, one of the most established names in the cruising industry, during its 2018 European season, which will run from April until December.

With five ships — Crown Princess, Pacific Princess, Royal Princess, Regal Princess and Sapphire Princess — from its fleet of 17 making their way to 168 destinations across 57 itineraries, guests will have access to 35 countries in the Mediterranean through to northernmost Europe.

Here are some of the season’s highlights.

Maiden voyages

Say hello to the newest member of European royalty.

The Sapphire Princess will be relocating to Europe for the upcoming summer, making its inaugural 38-day journey from Singapore to Southampton in England.

Its arrival there means that the 2,670-passenger ship will go on maiden calls to a number of destinations in the British Isles, Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

The Sapphire Princess will join the Regal Princess and the Pacific Princess on cruises ranging from seven to 14 days to destinations in Scandinavia and Russia, leaving from either Copenhagen or Southampton. Guests on all these cruises can enjoy overnight stays in St. Petersburg.

The Sapphire Princess will visit Skagen, making the cruise line’s first-ever port call in the northern-most town of Denmark, and also offer 14-day cruises to destinations in the Western Mediterranean.

A plethora of sailing options

The Royal Princess will be sailing around the British Isles as part of a new 12-day round-trip cruise departing from Le Havre in Normandy, France.

This is not the first British connection for the ship, which was christened by Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge, in 2013.

One of the highlights for guests on select 12-day voyages on the Royal Princess is the chance to catch the iconic Edinburgh Military Tattoo, a spectacular musical show featuring performances by the British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands.

Guests on select eight-day cruises on the Pacific Princess will also get the chance to catch this musical display.

The Pacific Princess will offer round-trip cruises departing from Southampton for North European destinations in Iceland and Norway. One highlight to look out for is its special Summer Solstice voyage to Spitsbergen isle in Norway.

It will also sail the Mediterranean, making stops in Croatia, Malta, Greece and Monte Carlo as part of its various itineraries, which range from 12 to 28 days.

The Crown Princess, too, will make for the sunny shores of the Mediterranean with 55 cruise departures. With 13 exciting itineraries, it will stop at 27 destinations in the Mediterranean and Aegean, including Rome, Marseille, Salerno, Kotor, Corfu, Florence, Naples, Santorini, Crete and Mykonos.

Some itineraries in Europe will also offer overnight stays in ports such as Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, St. Petersburg, Stockholm and Venice, and late evening departures from Belfast, Berlin and Oslo.

In a class of its own

Princess Cruises’ Royal-class ships are the newest, largest and most luxurious ships in its fleet. They each weigh over 140,000 tons and are able to carry 3,560 guests.

At the moment, there are three Royal-class ships — the Royal Princess and the Regal Princess, which are both sailing in Europe, and the Majestic Princess, which is sailing in Asia.

For guests who have always wanted to walk on water, the SeaWalk will be just the thing to — almost — make their dreams come true.

The dramatic glass walkway, which extends 28 feet beyond the edge of the three ships, allows for spectacular and constantly changing views of the ocean, without guests having to get wet.

The first of its kind at sea, the 17-deck-high scenic spot is not for the faint of heart, but those needing a liquid shot of courage can always find one readily available at the glass-bottomed SeaView Bar nearby.

Guests looking for family-friendly fun will enjoy the Watercolor Fantasy Show, an outdoor fountain extravaganza that lights up the night sky. Brightly coloured lights illuminate jets of water as they dance to music in an intricate choreography.

Princess Cruises also introduced the OCEAN Medallion, an interactive, wearable device, on the Regal Princess last year.

The Medallion enables guests to have a personal digital concierge experience. Worn as a pendant or wristband, guests can use it to book restaurants, select food and beverage options, and also to unlock their cabin doors. The technology will eventually be introduced to the entire Princess fleet.

Guests can also experience more luxurious touches as part of their stay on board with a new premium stateroom category. The new Club Class Mini-Suite offers guests VIP amenities such as priority embarkation and disembarkation, complimentary wine and expedited access to restaurants at peak dining times, including expanded menus with access to exclusive dishes.

So pack your bags, get onboard and let the fun begin!

Make your booking online at www.princess.com/europe or call 69226788.

Presented by: