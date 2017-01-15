Concierge: Travel news and deals

CHAN BROTHERS FLORA FESTIVAL

Today is the last day of the Chan Brothers Flora Fiesta at the Chan Brothers Travel Powerhouse in Fook Hai Building.

Travel packages include the eight-day Hokkaido Flora Indulgence package (from $3,888) and the eight-day Grandeur of Korea package (from $1,988). For both packages, the second traveller gets a 50 per cent discount.

Citi Card members get a free suitcase when they spend a minimum of $3,800 on their credit cards.

For bookings and inquiries, call 6438-8880 or go to the Chan Brothers sales office at Fook Hai Building, 150 South Bridge Road.

INSIGHT VACATIONS' SPECIAL INTEREST TOURS

Tour operator Insight Vacations has launched early-bird deals for its special interest tours catering to visitors who prefer holidays planned around themes such as fine dining or gardening.

Couples who book the tour packages by Feb 28 will save US$288 (S$411) a pair. An additional 5 per cent discount will be given to returning customers.

The European Affair With The Chelsea Flower Show tour, priced at US$3,365 a person (before discount), takes travellers to flower shows and famous gardens around Europe. The Loire Valley tour, priced at US$4,699 a person (before discount), takes food and wine connoisseurs through the vineyards and villages of the Loire Valley in France. All prices are based on twin-sharing.

For more information, go to www.insightvacations.com or e-mail info@insightvacations.com.sg

QATAR TRAVEL FESTIVAL

Take advantage of deals ranging from discounted flights to cheaper hotel packages in the Qatar Travel Festival which ends tomorrow.

The airline is offering promotions on fares for travel from now till Dec 15 to more than 150 destinations worldwide.

Passengers who make their bookings in groups of two or more enjoy greater discounts. Children under the age of 12 fly free when accompanied by adults.

Those paying by Visa will receive an additional 15 per cent discount during this period.

Travellers also stand to win more than 60 daily prizes, including business-class upgrades and hotel packages when they book tickets during the festival.

For more information, go to qatarairways.com/travelfestival or contact any Qatar Airways sales agent.

Cara Wong