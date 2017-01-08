Concierge: Travel news and deals

RITZ-CARLTON SHENZHEN'S WINTER PACKAGE

The Ritz-Carlton has launched the Winter Warmer Package at its hotel in Shenzhen, China.

It includes daily breakfast and a round-trip limousine transport service to the Shenzhen Bay Park or the Interlaken Overseas Chinese Town, a theme park. The package is valid until Feb 28.

Guests can choose from two room types: suites (from 2,288 yuan or S$475 a night) or deluxe rooms (from 1,688 yuan). Prices exclude taxes and service charges.

Guests staying in the suites also enjoy access to the hotel's Club Lounge, which has complimentary food and beverage offerings and dedicated concierge services. An in-room tent is also available if they are travelling with children.

For more information, go to www.ritzcarlton.com or e-mail rc.szxrz.reservations@ritzcarlton.com.

EMIRATES FLIGHT DEALS

For bookings made from now till Jan 17, Emirates is offering discounts on its business and economy fares for flights from Singapore.

The promotion is valid for travel between Friday and Nov 30.

All-inclusive business fares start at $3,409 to Europe, $3,759 to Scandinavia, $3,289 to Australia and $5,809 to North America.

Economy class fares start at $779 to Europe, $979 to Scandinavia, $559 to Australia and $1,269 to North America.

For more information, go to www.emirates.com/sg or contact your travel agent.

REGENT TAIPEI'S CHINESE NEW YEAR PACKAGE

The Regent Hotel in Taipei is offering a Chinese New Year Accommodation Package.

It starts at NT$8,755 (S$393) for a one-night stay in the Taipan Deluxe Room. Guests enjoy complimentary breakfast and receive a free Diptyque travel amenities gift set. Upon checking in, they will also receive a Regent red envelope set and a fortune blessing gift card.

From Jan 27 to Feb 1, festive celebrations will be held at the hotel, which include a dragon dance performance at the lobby. Calligraphy and paper-cutting workshops will also be held at the Regent Galleria, the hotel's mall.

Guests who make their booking through Regent's official website will earn NT$600 allowance a day, which can be used for souvenir purchases, spa treatments and dining at the hotel.

For more information, go to www.regenttaipei.com.

LUXURY CLUB'S CHINESE NEW YEAR PROMOTION

During this festive season, luxury destination club Afini is lowering its lifetime membership rates from US$15,000 (S$21,482) to US$8,888.

New members who sign up by Jan 20 will also receive 2,000 travel credits. Personal lifestyle consultants at the members-only club will help members plan their holidays and members can choose from more than 25 properties, including Naam Sawan in Phuket, in 12 destinations.

Following the one-time payment of US$8,888, an annual retainer fee of US$2,000 will be charged to those who wish to maintain their memberships after a year.

To register, go to www.afini.com/register and enter the code CNY017.

Cara Wong