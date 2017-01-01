Concierge: Travel news and deals

DISCOUNTED VIETJET AIRFARES

VietJet is celebrating its fifth anniversary by releasing five million discounted tickets, starting at 30 cents.

The tickets are available for booking from 1 to 3pm daily until Feb 28 through the airline's website and Facebook page (click on the "Booking" tab).

The promotion applies to all domestic routes in Vietnam and all international services between Vietnam and Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Seoul, Busan, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Yangon and Siem Reap.

In addition, all passengers who successfully book the discounted tickets qualify for a lucky draw, in which they stand to win a 3.75g gold bullion prizeevery week.

A 1kg gold replica of an airplane will be drawn as the final prize in the first week of March.

For more information, go to www.vietjetair.com.

CLUB MED'S NEW WEDDING PACKAGES

Club Med has created new wedding packages in partnership with The Seven Agency, one of the world's most experienced wedding organisers and honeymoon planners.

The packages are available at three of Club Med's properties - the Club Med Kani and Club Med Finolhu Villas resorts in the Maldives, and the Club Med Bali resort in Indonesia.

There are three packages. The Premium Wedding Package starts at US$2,150 (S$3,113) and comes with flowers, a floral arch, a floral shower or confetti, a decorated welcome table, a pre-wedding meeting and a team consisting of a celebrant, make-up artist, hairstylist, waiter and photographer.

The Exclusive Wedding Package, which starts at US$2,954, comes with more offerings, such as a champagne toast and a romantic dinner for the couple.

There is also the Platinum Wedding Package, which starts at US$4,520 and includes offerings such as a 120-minute couple's spa treatment and professional videography of up to three hours.

For more information, go to www.clubmed.com.sg/l/weddings or call 1800-258-2633.

FULLERTON HOTELS' CHINESE NEW YEAR PACKAGE

The Fullerton hotels in Singapore have introduced their Chinese New Year packages.

At The Fullerton Hotel, guests who check in from Jan 27 to Feb 11 can enjoy 10 per cent off best available rates, while those who check in at The Fullerton Bay Hotel get 5 per cent off.

During this period, guests at both hotels also get a daily buffet breakfast, a Fullerton festive plush bear, complimentary heritage tours, free Internet access and complimentary use of a mobile phone, which can be used to make free local calls and surf the Internet. For more information, go to www.fullertonhotels.com.

Benson Ang