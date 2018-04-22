Concierge Travel news and deals

CONTIKI SUMMER DEALS

Youth tour operator Contiki is having a sale with 20 per cent off selected trips to Europe.

For example, it has a nine-day European Magic trip, which passes through cities such as Brussels, Amsterdam, Innsbruck, Lucerne and Burgundy, and includes a boat ride through the canals of Venice, a bike tour of Munich's famous landmarks and a night sightseeing tour in Paris. Prices start at US$1,564 (S$2,047), down from US$1,955.

Also on offer is an eight-day Italian Espresso tour, which promises to give guests the experience of la dolce vita (the sweet life) - admiring magnificent buildings, indulging in Italian flavours and capturing Instagram-worthy landscapes. Italy is home to the most Unesco World Heritage Sites.

Guests will stay overnight in Rome, Florence and Venice. They will also go on a guided tour of the Vatican City's Sistine Chapel, a sightseeing coach tour of Rome and a walking tour of Florence. Prices start at US$1,308, down from US$1,635.

There is also a five-day London Explorer trip, perfect for travellers who may want to join in the festivities surrounding the May 19 royal wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

The free-and-easy trip is available daily and includes a day trip to the mystical Stonehenge. Prices start at US$433, down from US$655.

The offers are valid for selected trips booked before May 10 and leaving before Dec 31. Prices are per person, based on twin-sharing rates and exclude airfares.

For more information, go to www.contiki.com.

PACKAGE AT KAOHSIUNG HOTEL

Silks Club, a boutique hotel in the Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, has launched a package called Escape With Friends - City Break to encourage travellers to stay at the hotel in Taiwan's second-largest city.

Guests can pick a deluxe king or deluxe twin room. Up to four people can stay in one room under the package.

They get to enjoy chocolate from Japanese brand Dassai, complimentary cocktails at the hotel's In Jade Bar, free entry to a weekend pool party with cocktails and refreshments, and unlimited use of fitness facilities, including the infinity pool, gym and hot and cold pools.

Guests must stay before July 1. Prices for the package start at $538 a night.

For more information and bookings, go to www.silks-club.com or call +886-7-9730111.

GET SIA FLIGHT INFORMATION ON GOOGLE HOME

Singapore Airlines (SIA) customers can enjoy fast and easy access to flight information from their home using voice command via Google Home, a voice-enabled smart speaker.

The airline is the first carrier in South-east Asia to provide flight information via the device, which was launched in Singapore last Wednesday.

Users can simply give voice-initiated instructions to obtain information on SIA and SilkAir flights, such as real-time updates on departures and arrivals.

SIA intends to progressively increase the amount of information available via Google Home to address more pre-flight queries.

The information provided via Google Home is an extension of the airline's beta chatbot named Kris, which was developed by an in-house team and will be launched on singaporeair.com by the second quarter of this year.

