Concierge: Travel news and deals

TRAFALGAR SALE

Get up to 15 per cent off selected trips to Europe, North America, South America and Asia from June to October.

On offer is a 27-day Great European tour, which covers 12 countries such as France, Spain and The Netherlands. In Italy, guests will have dinner with a local Sorrento family. Pre-discount prices start at US$6,275 (S$8,230) a person.

There is also an eight-day Highlights Of Peru trip, which starts at US$2,249 a person, before discount.

On this trip, guests learn how alpaca, llama and vicuna wool is sourced and gain cultural insights from a Quechua scholar about the local tradition of weaving. Guests can also admire Inca treasures, wild landscapes and uncover the stories of the Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu and Lima.

The nine-day Colourful Trails Of The Southwest tour in the United States, which includes New Mexico, Utah and Colorado, starts at US$2,550 a person, before discount.

Guests stay at the Red Cliffs Lodge on the banks of the Colorado River, where legendary director John Ford filmed the first of his many movies.

Prices exclude airfare and guests must book before April 21.

For more information, go to www.trafalgar.com.

CHAN BROTHERS ALL STAR TRAVEL FIESTA

There are deals aplenty at this Chan Brothers Travel event this weekend. Guests get a one-for-one deal for selected Asia cruise holidays, and second travellers for selected Asia package tours or Greenland and Iceland cruise holidays get half price off.

Guests can enjoy selected North America cruise tours at up to $1,000 off a cabin.

There are also discounts for children and senior citizens.

Children, for instance, fly free with selected Asia package tours.

At the event, Citi credit card members who charge $5,800 or more to their credit card will get a limited-edition New Yorker trolley luggage, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

Another tour on offer is a five-day Broome Getaway trip, which usually starts at an all-in fare of $1,288 a person. At the event, guests get to enjoy a one-for-one offer for this Western Australia trip.

The event, at Chan Brothers Travel Powerhouse in South Bridge Road, will be held from 10am to 7pm on Friday, 10am to 6pm on Saturday and noon to 6pm on Sunday.

For more information, call 6438-8880 or go to sale.chanbrothers.com.

NEW WALK JAPAN TOUR

Explore the lesser-known islands of Japan with a new tour organised by Walk Japan, the pioneer operator of walking tours across the country.

The 10-day tour will start in Himeji and make a stop in Okayama, Takamatsu and various other locations, before ending in Hiroshima.

The tour also includes exploration of the inland sea between three of Japan's four main islands. Exploration is mainly done on foot, although some parts of the journey involve train, ferry and private-hire vehicles.

Travellers will gain insights into modern art, architecture, Japanese movies, as well as discover less-explored areas, uncovering Japanese history from the times of the Silk Road, samurai warlords and pirates.

Guests will also be treated to local delicacies, including Sanuki udon and fresh seafood from local fishing villages along the Japanese coastline.

Fans of 2013's The Wolverine movie are in luck. The tour will also take visitors to the port town of Tomonoura, one of the locations where the movie was filmed.

Prices for the tour start at 580,000 yen (S$7,063), which include accommodation and meals, but not airfare and drinks with meals.

For bookings and more information, go to walkjapan.com/tour/inland-sea-odyssey.

Benson Ang