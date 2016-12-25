Concierge: Travel news and deals

TRAFALGAR TRAVEL SALE

As there will be seven long weekends next year, travel company Trafalgar is launching a flash sale of 17 per cent off 17 trips, which will start on Thursday and end on Jan 7.

The trips on sale include a 12-day Best of South America tour of Rio de Janeiro, Iguassu, Buenos Aires and Santiago starting on Feb 3; a nine-day Best of Morocco tour starting on April 7; a 10-day Sound Of Music trip to Munich, Salzburg and Vienna on May 19; and a 10-day Iconic Ireland tour starting on April 23, which includes a stay at Ashford Castle, the former residence of the famous Guinness brewing family.

To book or for more information, go to www.trafalgar.com/asia or a preferred travel agent.

NEW YACHT FOR CHARTER



Stay at Ashford Castle, the former residence of the famous Guinness family, on Trafalgar’s 10-day Iconic Ireland tour starting on April 23. PHOTO: TRAFALGAR



From next month, the new 31m-long phinisi superyacht Rascal, which is based in Indonesia, will be available for charter.

Built from local ironwood and teak, the traditional Indonesian sailing boat has five bedrooms over two decks - each with high ceilings, ocean views, en-suite bathrooms, a private terrace and state-of-the-art audio-visual systems.

Customisable on-board activities include surfing, snorkelling and diving, and a 118 sq m roof deck can be converted into an al fresco cinema at night.

The food menu on board is developed by Bali's Watercress restaurant. Cocktails and a bespoke house drink, Rascal Rum, were crafted by Proof & Company mixologists.

Available for private charters only, itineraries are individually curated for passengers and rates start at US$8,500 (S$12,300) a night for full board.

Charters booked by the end of February for travel between next month and June will receive a complimentary night for every three nights onboard.

For more information, go to www.rascal-charters.com

NEW HOTEL TO OPEN IN SIEM REAP

The Courtyard by Marriott Siem Reap Resort is scheduled to open in April and it will be the first Marriott International branded hotel in Cambodia.

The 233-room hotel is located 15 minutes from Angkor Archaeological Park and Unesco World Heritage Site Angkor Wat, which can be seen from the hotel's rooftop bar, called The View.

Other amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, a full-service spa, a foot reflexology area, a fitness centre, a kids' club for toddlers and a junior kids game room.

The Cambodia-based Grand Lion Group is opening the resort. It also plans to open a 250-room Marriott resort in Cambodia's beach town, Sihanoukville, in 2020.

For more information, go to www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/repcy-courtyard-siem-reap-resort