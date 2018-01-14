Concierge: Travel news and deals

NEW HOTEL TO OPEN IN SHANGHAI

Swire Hotels will open The Middle House in Shanghai in the first quarter of this year. It will be the Hong Kong-based hotel company's sixth hotel in Asia and the first in Shanghai.

The hotel is designed in collaboration with renowned Italian architect and designer Piero Lissoni.

Its 111 rooms and 102 serviced apartments showcase his signature minimalist style of sleek, clean spaces and bold lines, blended with classic Shanghai-inspired elements.

For instance, he has given modern reinterpretations to Chinese furniture and nightstands that are in each guest room.

The Middle House will have one penthouse and five types of studio apartments with expansive windows offering stunning city views.

Guests will have access to an indoor heated swimming pool, 24-hour gym facilities, a spa and wellness studio classes, including group yoga.

For more information, go to www.themiddlehousehotel.com/en

QATAR AIRWAYS SALE

Qatar Airways' Global Travel Boutique sale is back, with up to 35 per cent off fares across all cabins to destinations around the world.

Economy fares start at $869 to Istanbul, $919 to Helsinki, $959 to Paris, $979 to Copenhagen, $1,019 to London and $1,349 to New York.

Discounted fares are also made available for destinations being introduced later in the year, such as Cardiff, Wales, and Thessaloniki, Greece.

The sale will also give passengers discounts of up to 15 per cent off Al Maha VIP personalised meet-and-greet transit service and lounge access at Hamad International Airport in Doha, up to 10 per cent off car rentals and 20 per cent off for up to four rides with Qatar Airways' luxury chauffeur service partner, Blacklane.

Passengers can also earn double Qmiles on all bookings made between now and Tuesday for travel between now and Dec 10.

Those who book through qatarairways.com during the sale will be automatically entered into a raffle and stand a chance to earn 100,000 Qmiles and win hotel vouchers for a three-night stay for two from Qatar Airways Holidays.

For more information, go to qatarairways.com

EMIRATES SALE

Emirates has launched its Hello 2018 promotional sale for business and economy class seats. Economy fares start at S$399 to Colombo, $538 to Australia, $559 to Dubai, $949 to Europe, $1,349 to North America and $3,089 to South America. Bookings can be made from now until Jan 29 for travel until Nov 30.

For more information, go to www.emirates.com/sg

AIRASIA PARTNERS UBER

AirAsia and ride-sharing app Uber are working together to help passengers seamlessly get to the airport and back in 52 cities in Asia-Pacific and the United States.

Passengers can schedule their Uber ride up to 30 days in advance when confirming, booking or checking in for flights. New Uber users can also use the promo code "AIRASIA" to enjoy free or discounted rides.

For more information, go to www.airasia.com

Lydia Vasko