Concierge: Travel news and deals

NEW SIX SENSES RESORTS AND SPAS

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas will have seven new resorts and two new spas by 2019.

The first to open - in March next year - will be Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali, which has 103 suites and villas and is nestled atop a rugged cliff in Pecatu, close to the Pura Uluwatu temple.

Six Senses Fiji will open in the same month on Malolo Island, with a 650m stretch of pristine private beach and crystal clear water.

In May, Six Senses Kaplankaya will open its doors. With 141 guestrooms and suites, the hotel sits along the Turkish Riviera amid rugged cliffs, sandy coves, wild olives and cypress trees.

Three of the five lodges that will make up Six Senses Bhutan will open in August, while Six Senses Krabey Island in Cambodia, featuring 40 pool villas set around a 12ha naturally landscaped private island, will open in the following month.

In Israel, Six Senses Shaharut will be located south of the Negev Desert, housing 58 suites and villas that are designed to emulate and blend into the surrounding desert topography. The property will open in November.

Finally, the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India, will open in 2019.

The brand, world-renowned for its award-winning spa facilities and treatments, will also have new standalone spas - Six Senses Spa Dubai and Six Senses Spa Manama, Bahrain - by February and the middle of next year respectively.

For more information, go to www.sixsenses.com

NEW DUBAI-LONDON FLIGHT

Emirates will launch a new daily route from Dubai to London Stansted Airport on June 8.

The airport is a 30-minute drive from Cambridge and a one-hour drive from central London.

Emirates will be the first Middle Eastern airline to operate out of the airport in North-east London.

The route will be operated by the airline's new three-class Boeing 777-300ER.

For more information, go to www.emirates.com

CARIBBEAN CRUISE

The luxury Silversea Cruises is offering a 12-day Caribbean cruise aboard its premier expedition vessel, Silver Cloud.

It will depart from Nassau, the Bahamas, on Oct 3 - stopping in Jamaica, Cuba and Colombia en route to Colon, Panama.

Passengers will get to sample Caribbean food and snorkel along white sand beaches.

They can also join guided tours of the modern and historic sides of Havana - Cuba's capital city, the city of Trinidad and Cartagena de Indias, one of the most important ports of Spanish South America.

About 20 guides will conduct the immersive destination experiences using an on-board fleet of 16 inflatable boats and 10 kayaks - all of which are complimentary.

Fares start at A$7,830 (S$8,070) a person for a Vista Suite, based on double occupancy. For more information, go to www.silversea.com