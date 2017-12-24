Concierge: Travel news and deals

NORWEGIAN AIRLINES SALE

On Tuesday, Norwegian Airlines, the world's best low-cost long-haul airline according to airline consultancy Skytrax, will release an extra 200 seats on its new non-stop route from Singapore to London's Gatwick Airport.

The fares start at $149.90 each way, inclusive of taxes, charges and luggage space for one 10kg cabin bag.

Tickets for the Premium Cabin, which offers more than a metre of legroom and complimentary drinks, are also available from $1,099.90.

The four-times-weekly service from Singapore to London was launched in September on a new Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The sale will end when all designated seats have sold out.

For more information, go to www.norwegian.com/sg

SOUTH AUSTRALIAN HOUSEBOAT TOUR

Chan Brothers Travel has added a Houseboat Convoys package to its collection of Free & Easy+ holidays.

Travellers will explore South Australia by cruising along the Murray River, Australia's longest, in a luxury six-bedroom houseboat (above), which features a spa, a hot tub, spacious dining areas and a fully equipped kitchen. Travellers can pop into towns along the river, stopping when and where they please to take day trips into the countryside and visit the vineyards of Barossa or the Adelaide Hills.

The first Houseboat Convoy trip is the seven-day South Australia Unforgettable Houseboat Experience, featuring a celebrity tour guide, Mediacorp actor Elvin Ng.

The tour , which departs on Feb 8, includes a two-night stay in Adelaide and a four-day experience on a private houseboat along Murray River. Travellers can choose to drive their own houseboat or have a boat captain take over the wheel.

Activities include sightseeing in Hahndorf and Adelaide Hills, and Valentine's Day dinner prepared on board by a private chef.

The fully escorted tour (with a minimum of 20 people) starts at $2,588 a person (after a $600 discount per couple, excluding taxes and surcharges) and includes return flights on Singapore Airlines.

For details, call Chan Brothers on 6212-9684 or go to www.ChanBrothersFreeNEasy.com

DIRECT FLIGHTS TO WARSAW

LOT Polish Airlines has announced plans to launch direct flights from Singapore to Warsaw from May 15.

The new route will be operated by a new Boeing 787 Dreamliner thrice weekly until July, when a fourth flight will be added.

The flight to the Polish capital will take about 12 hours and provide one of the quickest routes to destinations in Eastern Europe.

For more information, go to lot.com.