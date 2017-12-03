Concierge: Travel news and deals

SILKAIR TO FLY TO BROOME NEXT YEAR

SilkAir has announced plans to launch four direct charter flights from Singapore to Broome in Western Australia.

The return flights - which take less than four hours each way - will cut travel time to the resort town by more than half when they start in June next year.

At the moment, the quickest way to get there is via Perth, which takes 101/2 hours.

Though the exact dates of the flights and ticket prices are not yet confirmed, the route will be serviced by 737 aircraft and has the potential to bring hundreds of travellers to Broome. The destination is Australia's pearl capital and is known for its expansive beaches, historic fossils and access to the stunning, wild landscapes of the Kimberley region.

SilkAir plans to use the flights to test demand to Broome, with an eye on further services in the future.

For more information, go to silkair.com.

NEW CLUB MED RESORT IN HOKKAIDO

Club Med will open Asia's newest ski resort, the Club Med Tomamu Hokkaido on the northern Japanese island this Friday.

Located 90 minutes by express coach from the new Chitose Airport, the Club Med Tomamu Hokkaido features contemporary Japanese-inspired design by award-winning French architect and designer, Jean-Philippe Nuel.

Each of the hotel's 341 rooms and suites is decorated in warm wood tones with pops of yellow and blue to complement the views of the surrounding mountains.

The all-inclusive, child-friendly resort is located across 145ha of the Tomamu Mountain, which looks its best in winter when it is covered in pristine snow.

Guests have ski access to the slopes and can explore the resort's 29 ski runs, with trails to accommodate all levels of skiers. Some slopes are open at night.

Ski and snowboard lessons are included for all guests aged four and above, and guests can rent equipment before they arrive.

From November to April, theycan take a dip in Japan's largest indoor wave pool at Mina Mina Beach or visit Kirin-no Yu, the open-air public bath with full views of the surrounding forests and mountains. Both places are near the resort.

For details, go to www.clubmed.com.sg/r/Tomamu-Hokkaido/w

NEW HOTEL OPENS IN HONG KONG

Travellers looking for a luxury urban escape can check out The Murray, a new hotel opening in Hong Kong this month.

The 25-storey hotel is located in the award-winning and newly renovated Murray Building in the central business district's lush Cotton Tree Drive.

It houses first-class wellness facilities and five dining spots, including a rooftop restaurant and bar with panoramic views of the city, Hong Kong Park and Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens.

The 336 suites and guestrooms are some of the most spacious in the city - more than 75 per cent of the rooms are 50 sq m or bigger - and boast panoramic windows as well as decor featuring rare stone, leather and plush textiles.

To celebrate its opening, the hotel has special offers for bookings from now to Jan 15 for stays from Jan 15 to June 30.

Bookings for an N1 Deluxe Room, at HK$3,850 (S$660) made during the introductory period, will include a complimentary upgrade to a 50 sq m N2 Grand Room, daily breakfast for two, complimentary non-alcoholic refreshments and an extended check-out time of up to 4pm.

During the same period, bookings for the hotel's 75 sq m Explorer Suites, at HK$8,630, will include an upgrade to a Signature Suite with views of the city or Hong Kong Park, daily breakfast for two, round-trip private airport transfers with VIP meet-and-greet services at the airport, complimentary non-alcoholic refreshments, a HK$1,000 dining credit for the hotel's restaurants and bars and an extended check-out time of up to 4pm. This package requires a minimum of two nights' stay.

For reservations and inquiries, e-mail reservations.themurray@niccolohotels.com or call +852-3141-8888. For more information, go to http://bit.ly/2zRrZNm.