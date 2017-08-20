Concierge: Travel news and deals

VISA-FREE ENTRY TO QATAR FOR 80 COUNTRIES

Qatar's Ministry of Interior, Qatar Tourism Authority and Qatar Airways have announced that the country will allow visa-free entry for citizens from 80 countries, including Singapore. It is effective immediately.

This means that Singaporeans will not need prior visa arrangements and can obtain a free multi-entry visa at the port of entry, upon presentation of a valid passport with a minimum validity of six months and a confirmed onward or return ticket. The visa allows its holder to spend up to 30 days, from the date of issue, in Qatar during a single trip or on multiple trips and the waiver may be extended for a further 30 days.

For more information, go to www.qatarairways.com.

CHAN BROTHERS' SINGAPORE AIRLINES PROMOTION

Today is the last day of the Chan Brothers Great Singapore Airlines Promotion, which includes deals such as one-for-one travel on any selected Asia or China package tour or up to $1,500 off a couple for any selected Asia, Australia, Europe, Exotic, New Zealand or USA package tour.

Other deals include 50 per cent off for the second traveller on any selected Asia or China package tour; or a child flies free for any selected Asia package tour.

Itineraries include a six-day Beijing and Gubei Water Town tour starting at $1,150. Terms and conditions on the deals apply.

Citi Credit cardmembers who charge at least $5,800 to their cards for new bookings will receive a limited-edition 28-inch New Yorker Trolley Luggage, while stocks last.

For more information, call 6438-8880, visit Chan Brothers Travel Powerhouse, South Bridge Road, Levels 1 and 7 Fook Hai Building; or go to Sale.ChanBrothers.com.

BOUTIQUE HOTEL DEALS

Mr & Mrs Smith, a luxury boutique hotel specialist, is running a Flavours of Asia campaign, which offers 30 per cent or more off select properties around the region.

They include urban hangouts and beachside retreats in Singapore, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

To see the full range of offers, sign up for an account with Mr & Mrs Smith.

Bookings can be made from now until Sept 22 at www.mrandmrssmith.com/offers/offers-in-asia