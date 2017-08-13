Concierge: Travel news and deals

ONE-FOR-ONE PACKAGE DEALS

At the Natas Travel Fair this weekend, travel agent EU Holidays is launching three new tours and one- for-one deals for tours to Europe.

Today is the last day of the travel fair, which is at Suntec Singapore Convention Centre Levels 3 and 4 at Suntec City West Atrium from 10am to 9.30pm.

EU Holidays' new packages are a 10-Day Grand Train Tour of Switzerland (from $3,188); an 11-Day Great Caucasus tour of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia (from $3,388); and a four-day Wine & Dine tour of France in Bordeaux or Champagne and Burgundy (from $3,888).

The company's one-for-one deals (two people travel for the price of one package) include the 10-Day Italy Fiesta; 10-Day Scenic Eastern Europe tour of Hungary, Slovakia, Austria and Czech Republic; 10-Day Spain and Portugal tour; and 10- Day Northern Lights of Iceland tour. Packages start at $2,388.

COMO PERTH'S SPRING PACKAGE

From Sept 1 to Nov 30, which is spring Down Under, Como The Treasury hotel in Perth will be offering the Wildflower Experience - a guided indigenous heritage tour which will highlight the different species of Western Australian wildflowers and how the indigenous tribes forage these for food.

Afterwards, guests will enjoy a five-course tasting menu designed by the hotel's Wildflower restaurant. Executive chef Jed Gerrard will showcase the best of the seasonal produce, paired with a selection of fine Western Australian wines.

Apart from the heritage tour and tasting menu, the package, which starts at A$1,950 (S$2,088) for two guests, will include a two-night stay in a Como The Treasury Heritage Room. Guests will receive a welcome gift and a picnic lunch hamper.

For more information, go to comohotels.com

YTL DEALS FOR LOCAL TRAVELLERS

YTL Hotels has launched new promotions for Singapore travellers.

One of them is a two-night stay for the price of one at YTL's three- bedroom townhouse in Hokkaido, which includes a set-menu dinner at Crab Shack restaurant for four people and on-call transport within ski resort Niseko Village. The package starts at $1,160 .

Another promotion is a three- night stay (on a twin-sharing basis, starting at $772) in Terengganu, Malaysia, which includes three daily meals, a 50-minute couple's massage and fuel vouchers.

For more deals and information, go to singapore.ytlhotels.com/offers.html

Lydia Vasko