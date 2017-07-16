Concierge: Travel news and deals

HOTEL DE CRILLON REOPENS

After an extensive four-year renovation, Hotel de Crillon, the 108- year-old luxury hotel in Paris, reopened on July 5.

It is managed by international luxury hotel and resort company Rosewood Hotels and Resorts and houses 124 guestrooms and suites, four restaurants, a spa, a newly created swimming pool and three heritage landmark salons for functions. It faces Place de la Concorde, the largest city square in Paris.

Until Aug 30, guests can enjoy a special opening rate of €970 (S$1,520) a night for a deluxe room. The offer includes a daily American breakfast for two, €85 of food and beverage or spa credit and free Wi-Fi. There are also deals for suites, with a deluxe suite starting at €1,750 a night, with the same privileges.

For more information, go to www.rosewoodhotels.com/crillon.

EARN MILES WITH MILESLIFE APP

Mileslife, a mobile application for customers to chalk up airline miles and points through their everyday lifestyle and travel spending, launched in Singapore last month.

Members can earn miles with merchants, ranging from mid- and high-end restaurants to leading hotels and luxury resorts. In Singapore, partner restaurants include Cassia at Capella, Chef's Table by Chef Stephan, Long Chim at Marina Bay Sands, Miam Miam, as well as outlets under the Crystal Jade and Emporium Shokuhin groups.

Users can transfer their miles to any of 12 airline loyalty programmes, including KrisFlyer by Singapore Airlines and Privilege Club by Qatar Airways. Download the free app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

For more information, go to www.mileslife.com/#/SG.

QATAR AIRWAYS SALE

To celebrate winning the Skytrax World's Best Airline award, Qatar Airways is offering passengers up to 50 per cent off flights to holiday destinations, including Nice, France, and Dublin, Ireland.

This is part of the airline's newly launched Fly With The World's Best Airline global sales campaign.

Until July 31, travellers can book special fares from Singapore to Oslo (from $870), Helsinki (from $885), Barcelona (from $930) and Rome (from $960) for travel until March 31.

Enjoy an additional 5 per cent off the base fare for bookings by Wednesday, for travel till Dec 10.

For more information, go to www.qatarairways.com/sg.

AMARI HAVODDA MALDIVES FLASH SALE

Head to the palm-lined sandy beaches of the Maldivian archipelago. Book before Tuesday to enjoy 40 per cent off full-board rates at the Amari Havodda Maldives, valid for stays until Oct 31.

Prices start at US$270 (S$370) a night in a beach villa and promotions include breakfast, lunch and dinner at the resort's Amaya Food Gallery and one guided house reef snorkelling tour a person with use of snorkelling equipment.

Surrounded by a pristine house reef, the resort has overwater and beach villas and a range of activities.

For more information, go to www.amari.com/havodda-maldives. Use the code "FlashSale" to enjoy the 40 per cent discount.