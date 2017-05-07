Concierge: Travel news and deals

TRAVEL DEALS

Travel search engine Skyscanner has launched SkyDeals, a new section where travellers can find a weekly updated list of the best early-bird and last-minute deals to destinations around the world.

Travellers can save up to 53 per cent on flights, as well as score discounts on hotels and car rentals.

For more information, go to www.skyscanner.com.sg/news.

CHINA RESORT WINS AWARD

Alila Anji in China has been named Best Resort Hotel Asia 2017 in the Ahead Awards, hosted by hotel design publication Sleeper Magazine.

Alila manages boutique luxury hotels and resorts. Located in Zhejiang province, in the mountains by Fushi lake, Alila Anji is the brand's first property in China.

The 74-villa and room luxury resort, which opened in 2015, is designed in the style of a traditional Chinese village - with sloping tiled roofs and contemporary interiors. Rooms start at about $600 a night.

For more information, go to www.alilahotels.com/anji.

BOOKING WEBSITE DEALS

Hotel and resort management company YTL Hotels has launched a new booking portal, singapore.ytlhotels.com, which will feature deals and packages curated exclusively for the Singapore market.

There are 10 initial offers, including hotels and resorts such as Gaya Island Resort in Malaysia, The Surin Phuket in Thailand and The Green Leaf Niseko Village in Hokkaido, Japan. The portal will be updated with more deals and packages over the course of the year.

To celebrate the launch, YTL Hotels is offering an exclusive 72-hour sale on four resorts: Pangkor Laut Resort, Gaya Island Resort and Tanjong Jara Resort in Malaysia, as well as Spa Village Resort Tembok in Bali.

Singapore residents can enjoy a complimentary third night's stay at these hotels - the packages come with breakfast, lunch and dinner - if they book the Singapore Residents' Package between 12am on Friday, May 12, and 11:59pm on Sunday, May 14, using the promo code 'YTLHOTELS'. Travel can be any time till March 31 next year.

For more information, go to singapore.ytlhotels.com.

STAY LONGER AND SAVE MORE

Nine Raffles Hotels & Resorts hotels are offering up to 35 per cent off stays. For instance, The Raffles Grand Hotel d'Angkor in Siem Reap is offering 25 per cent off one- to two-night stays, 30 per cent off three- to four-night stays, and 35 per cent off for stays of five nights or more. At Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris, guests get up to 30 per cent off for five or more nights.

Offers valid for stays until May 31. Some hotels have offers until June 30. Blackout dates may apply. For more information, go to bit.ly/2quAYOR.