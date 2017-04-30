Concierge: Travel news and deals

RAFFLES HOTELS' PROMOTION

Raffles Hotels & Resorts is having a promotion of up to 30 per cent off accommodation at its participating properties.

The discount increases with the length of stay.

For example, those who stay for two nights at Raffles Hotel Le Royal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, can enjoy a 20 per cent discount off their accommodation. Those who stay for five nights or more will enjoy a 30 per cent discount.

Valid for stays till June 30, the promotion is available at Raffles Hotels' participating properties, including the Raffles Dubai, Raffles Seychelles, Raffles Jakarta and Raffles Makati.

Book before May 31 to enjoy the deal. For more information, go to www.raffles.com

LUXE CITY GUIDES RELAUNCH

Travel guide Luxe City Guides will be relaunching its print guides and digital content.

With information for 30 destinations, the print and digital guides include details about a city's hotels, restaurants, spas, bars and shopping.

The digital guides also come with other travel-friendly features such as maps, weather information and a currency converter, which can all be accessed offline.

Those who buy the print guides (US$14.99 or S$21) will enjoy a complimentary six-month subscription to the corresponding digital travel guide, which is available on the Luxe City Guides app.

For more information, go to luxecityguides.com

EMIRATES TRAVEL DEALS

From now till May 8, Emirates is offering discounted business and economy fares to six Australian cities.

All-inclusive business fares from Singapore start at $1,899 to Perth and $3,499 to Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and Adelaide.

Economy fares start at $479 to Perth, $569 to Melbourne, $599 to Sydney, $609 to Brisbane, $669 to Canberra and $749 to Adelaide.

The promotion is valid for travel from May 20 to Nov 30.

For more information, go to www.emirates.com

INSIGHT VACATIONS AND PRICEBREAKER ROADSHOW

Tour operator Insight Vacations and travel brand PriceBreaker are hosting a travel roadshow from tomorrow until May 7 at Great World City, Level 1.

Look out for discounts such as a cash rebate of $168 for couples who book selected tours to Europe. HSBC cardholders will also enjoy an additional $100 discount off any bookings made at the roadshow.

New tours on offer include Insight Vacations' eight-day Easy Pace Russia with Christmas Markets (from US$1,845), which will take travellers around St Petersburg and Moscow.

There is also the seven-day Scenic Iceland and the Northern Lights (from US$2,729) tour, which includes visits to the Seljalandsfoss and Skogafoss waterfalls.