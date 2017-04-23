Concierge: Travel news and deals

SINGAPOREAIR APP EXCLUSIVE FARES

From now till May 8, Singapore Airlines is offering exclusive discounted fares for some return flights on its SingaporeAir App.

Destinations include Kuala Lumpur (from $70); Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City (from $170); Colombo and Guangzhou (from $270); Taipei (from $370); Delhi and Dubai (from $470); Melbourne and Tokyo (from $570); Munich (from $770); and Christchurch (from $970).

These discounted fares are available only through the app.

The promotion is valid for travel from July 1 to Sept 30 to all destinations, except Munich (valid from Aug 15 to Sept 30) and Christchurch (valid from Aug 1 to Sept 30).

For details, go to www.singaporeair.com

LAST DAY OF DYNASTY TRAVEL'S TRAVEL FAIR

Today is the last day of Dynasty Travel's travel fair at Suntec City Convention Centre.

On offer are packages such as the five-day Okinawa Summer Fun (from $1,988 a person) and the 10/13 days South Africa/Victoria Falls and Botswana tour (from $2,988 a person).

Those born in the month of April will enjoy special discounts too, paying up to $100 less for selected tour packages.

HSBC cardholders can redeem a free iPad Mini 4 when they spend a minimum of $20,000 on their HSBC cards.

The fair will take place from 11am to 8pm today at the Concourse, Level 3, Suntec City Convention Centre.

CHAN BROTHERS' TRAVEL FESTIVAL

Chan Brothers is hosting a travel sale at Suntec City today. Deals include the eight-day Easy Breezy Western Australia Campervan Convoy package (from $1,888).

Children travel free with their parents on selected Maldives Free & Easy + holidays (from $2,188).

Visitors also stand to win a pair of SilkAir return tickets and an Oto massage chair when they make bookings at this event.

The travel fair will take place from 11am to 9pm, the West Atrium, Level 1, at Suntec City Mall.

BANYAN TREE SUMMER PROMOTIONS

Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts is offering promotions for its Banyan Tree and Angsana hotels from now till May 31.

Guests who stay more than three nights enjoy a complimentary night's stay at participating Banyan Tree hotels, including Banyan Tree Koh Samui, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in Maldives and Banyan Tree Tamouda Bay in Morocco.

At Banyan Tree's Angsana hotels, guests can get discounts of up to 40 per cent off the hotel's best available rates. Participating hotels include Angsana Bintan, Angsana Laguna Phuket and Angsana Lang Co in Vietnam.

For details, go to www.banyantree.com/en/night-on-us-offer or www.angsana.com/en/awesome-deals

Cara Wong