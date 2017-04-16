Concierge: Travel news and deals

STAR CRUISES DISCOUNTED FARES

From now till Oct 25, Star Cruises is offering discounted fares for its Superstar Gemini cruises.

Those who book the two-night Malacca or Kuala Lumpur Cruise can enjoy a discounted fare of $50 for the second traveller. Prices start from $500 for the first traveller.

The same offer is available for the three-nights Penang to Langkawi or Penang to Kuala Lumpur cruise. Prices start from $920 for the first traveller.

For more information, go to www.starcruises.com or call 6808-2288.

NEW BOUTIQUE HOTEL ULTIMA GSTAAD OPENING

Luxury boutique hotel Ultima Gstaad has opened in the heart of Swiss resort Gstaad.

The boutique hotel is located near the iconic Bernese Alps and there are three ski lifts located within 500m of the hotel.

The hotel consists of three wooden chalets that house 11 suites and six serviced cabins.

There is also a 8,600 sq ft spa, with six treatment rooms, an indoor and outdoor jacuzzi, sauna, swimming pool, gym and bar.

Room rates start at 570 swiss francs (S$793) for a one-night stay in the Junior Suite.

For more information, go to www.ultimagstaad.com

CHEAPTICKETS.SG'S QUEENSLAND TRAVEL SPECIAL

Cheaptickets.sg is launching a series of promotions for travel to Queensland from now till May 10.

There is a $100 cash rebate for travellers who book their return flights and hotel accommodation through the website for travel on or before Sept 30. This discount is valid for a minimum booking of two return tickets to Australia and for a minimum stay of three nights in a Queensland hotel.

There is also a $30 discount for travellers who book return flights from Singapore to any Queensland airport through the site. Enter the discount code: QUEENSLAND30 upon checkout to enjoy this deal.

Both deals are not valid with other promotional offers or discounts.

For more information, go to www.cheaptickets.sg

CAMLUX HOTEL'S OPENING OFFER

Camlux Hotel in Hong Kong is offering an opening promotion from now till Aug 31.

Those who make their bookings on the hotel's website can receive a 50 per cent discount off the hotel's best available rate.

The new six-storey hotel has 185 rooms and is about 1km away from the Kowloon Bay MTR Station.

Housed in a converted Hong Kong factory, room rates start at HK$1,400 (S$252) for a one-night stay at the hotel's Cosy Room.

For more information, go to www.camluxhotel.com or e-mail info@camluxhotel.com

Cara Wong