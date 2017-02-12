Concierge: Travel news and deals

VALENTINE'S DAY PACKAGE AT HERITAGE SUITES

Boutique hotel Heritage Suites in Siem Reap, Cambodia, has launched a Valentine's Day package for couples.

The package, which is valid from now till Feb 19, is priced at US$982 (S$1,395).

It includes a two-night stay in the hotel's newly refurbished Bungalow Suite, a set dinner for two, a couple's spa package, daily a la carte breakfast and a private boat cruise with champagne and canapes.

To top it off, guests can enjoy airport transfers in a vintage 1960s Mercedes-Benz. For more information, go to www.heritagesuites.com

FOUR SEASONS BALI'S NYEPI OFFER

Four Seasons Jimbaran Bay and Four Seasons Sayan in Bali are offering 30 per cent off their room rates from now till April 4. This is part of their lead-up to the Nyepi festival, a day where the entire Bali observes complete silence.

This year's Nyepi falls on March 28. Resort facilities will remain open to all guests.

On the eve of Nyepi, guests of Four Seasons Jimbaran Bay will get to join the traditional "ogoh-ogoh" parade, in which locals carry giant papier mache statues of mythological beings. It will start at the resort and end at Jimbaran Beach.

The discounted room rates start at 4.7 million rupiah (S$505) a night at Four Seasons Sayan and at 8.5 million rupiah a night at Four Seasons Jimbaran Bay.

The offer includes complimentary resort credits of 1 million rupiah a day, which can be used at the resort's restaurants and spa or for other activities.

For more information, e-mail reservations.bali@fourseasons.com

CONSERVATORIUM HOTEL'S ANNIVERSARY OFFER

In celebration of its fifth anniversary this year, Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam is offering a package deal to all guests.

For €11,555 (S$17,505), guests enjoy a three-night stay at the I Love Amsterdam Suite, where they will be attended to by a private butler.

A complimentary bottle of champagne will be provided on arrival and guests will be ferried to and from the airport in a Bentley.

The hotel has also arranged five special activities for its guests.

This includes a private canal boat tour, a private guided tour of the Van Gogh Museum, a helicopter tour around Amsterdam, a tour with the Conservatorium's cultural ambassadors and a visit to the A'dam Lookout, an observation deck that offers a panoramic view of Amsterdam's skyline.

The package deal will be available from now until Dec 31. For more information, go to www.conservatoriumhotel.com

CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL FAIR

Chan Brothers will be hosting its first major travel fair of the year next weekend.

Visitors can enjoy offers such as a one-for-one deal for the 10-day Highlights Of Europe Super Saver package (from $2,388 for two), which takes travellers to countries such as Germany, Switzerland, France and Belgium.

There are also daily offers. Those who buy tour packages on Friday can enjoy savings of up to $300 a room. Those who book on Saturday and Feb 19 can enjoy savings of up to $200 and $100 a room respectively.

The fair will be held from Friday to Feb 19, 11am to 8pm, at Level 3 Concourse, Suntec Singapore, 1 Raffles Boulevard. Admission is free.

