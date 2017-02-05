Concierge: Travel news and deals

HOTEL SOUL'S ACCOMMODATION PACKAGE

Hotel Soul in Suzhou, China, is celebrating the launch of its four new executive suites with a package deal.

Prices start at 1,888 yuan (S$388) for a one-night stay in an executive suite.

A host of VIP privileges, such as personal pick-up services from the airport and late check-outs, is included.

Guests will also receive complimentary dining vouchers for use at the hotel's restaurants and one hour of free-flow drinks at the hotel's bar, Bar Soul. The promotion is available only with prior reservation and is valid till March 30.

For more information, go to www.hotelsoul.com.cn

GENTING DREAM CRUISES' SUMMER ITINERARIES

Asian luxury cruise line Dream Cruises has launched new itineraries for its cruise liner, Genting Dream, this summer.

Travellers can choose between a five-night cruise and a two-night one. Prices are not available yet.

The five-night cruise will take passengers to Japan's southern islands of Miyakojima and Naha in Okinawa prefecture before returning to port.

Travellers can board from either Hong Kong or Guangzhou. The itinerary is available from April 2 to Oct 13.

Those looking for a quick weekend getaway can check out the two-night cruise, which departs from Hong Kong.

It will not make any stops, instead sailing around the South China Sea before returning to port. This itinerary is available from April 7 to Oct 15.

For more information, go to www.dreamcruiseline.com

NEW HOTEL OPENS IN KUALA LUMPUR

Hotel Stripes in Kuala Lumpur is opening on Feb 12.

The boutique hotel has 184 bespoke guestrooms and is located in Jalan Kamunting in the city centre.

To celebrate its opening, the hotel is offering a special rate for guests till June 30. Prices start at RM285 (S$90) for a one-night stay and include complimentary breakfast and access to the room's minibar.

For more information, go to www.stripeskl.com

DBS OVERSEAS PAYMENT SOLUTION

DBS Bank has introduced a new travel payment solution to help customers avoid additional foreign exchange and conversion fees when they spend overseas.

Customers who have a DBS Visa debit card linked to a DBS MultiCurrency Account can buy foreign currency at favourable rates using this account. They can use this sum of foreign currency when making payments overseas with their DBS debit cards.

This helps them avoid incurring additional merchant charges as they are paying with the country's local currency instead of the Singapore dollar.

Twelve major currencies are available in this scheme. No minimum deposit is required for the multi-currency account, but monthly account fees may apply.

For more information, go to www.dbs.com

Cara Wong