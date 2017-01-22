Concierge: Travel news and deals

KERRY HOTEL'S OPENING PROMOTION

Kerry Hotel, a new luxury chain in the Shangri-La Group, will open its first Hong Kong branch in April.

To celebrate the opening, it is offering a promotion. Guests who make their bookings on the hotel's website can choose a complimentary upgrade to the next room category, complimentary daily buffet breakfast for two or 20 per cent off the room's rate.

They will also enjoy complimentary drinks at the Hung Hom Wine Bar and have access to the 24-hour fitness club's facilities.

Located on Hung Hom Bay, a short distance from Tsim Sha Tsui East shopping district, the hotel has 546 rooms, with prices starting at HK$2,200 (S$405).

The offer is applicable to rooms booked at the hotel's best available rate for stays till June 30.

To book, go to www.shangri-la.com/hongkong/kerry or e-mail reservations. khhk@thekerryhotels. com.

RAFFLES HOTEL PROMOTIONS

From now till Jan 31, the Raffles Hotel and Resorts group is offering savings of up to 25 per cent off suites at its participating hotels.

The deal, which includes complimentary daily breakfast for two, is valid for stays till Jan 31.

There are 11 participating hotels, including those in Singapore, Dubai and Istanbul.

To enjoy the offer, guests must make a non-refundable deposit at the time of reservation. For more information, go to www.raffles.com.

AYODYA RESORT BALI'S VALENTINE OFFERINGS

This Valentine's Day, Ayodya Resort Bali is rolling out a number of promotions for couples, including dinner packages, spa packages and accommodation deals.

From now till March 31, prices start at 1,480,050 rupiah (S$158) for a one-night stay in the resort's deluxe rooms, inclusive of a complimentary breakfast.

On Valentine's Day, the resort's Lagoona Beach Front restaurant has a four-course dinner set at 550,000 rupiah an adult and 275,000 rupiah a child aged below 12.

The resort is also offering a 150-minute couples spa package at 4 million rupiah.

To enjoy the discounts, guests must book through the resort's website.

For more information, go to www.ayodyaresortbali.com.

HOTELS.COM DISCOUNTS

Hotel-booking site Hotels.com is giving away three coupon codes for travellers who book via its website before Tuesday.

Discounts range from $8 off $100 spent to $58 off $480 spent.

The promotion is valid for travel before April 30 and deals are subject to change.

For more information, go to www.hotels.com.

Cara Wong