Canberra, the undiscovered gem of Down Under

Seasoned visitors to Australia would be familiar with the sights of Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney, but not so much the relatively undiscovered gem that is Canberra, the capital city of Australia.

The bustling city comfortably balances being close to nature and keeping up a cosmopolitan feel. It is filled with national attractions, museums, galleries and is surrounded by pristine bushland, nature reserves and mountain ranges.

Whether you are an edgy hipster with a love for vintage, a nature lover who feels the most alive in the wild or a sophisticate with an appreciation for the finer things in life, Canberra has something for you.

The indulgence seeker

Travel, to you, is all about pampering your senses.

Take a 25-minute drive from the city centre and arrive at the Canberra District Wine region. The wine connoisseur’s heaven consists of 140 vineyards and over 30 boutique cellar doors where you can savour a delicious Shiraz Viognier or Riesling as you meet local wine makers.

In the same day, head up to the popular smokehouse and café Poachers Pantry nearby, where you can indulge in a tasting plate or their signature dish of smoked lamb cutlets, accompanied by their Wily Trout wines.



Get up close and personal with wildlife at the Jamala Wildlife Lodge. PHOTO: VISITCANBERRA



Looking for something more exotic? Book an unforgettable stay at Jamala Wildlife Lodge, a luxury accommodation at the National Zoo & Aquarium. You can feed a giraffe from the balcony of a splendid luxury bungalow or have a meal alongside lions.

Round up your trip with a magical hot air balloon ride. Canberra is the only city in the world where you can drift in a balloon over architectural wonders such as Parliament House and the National Museum. The exhilarating ride ends with a champagne celebration at Hyatt Hotel Canberra.

The nature lover



See koalas, kangaroos, possums and reptiles in their natural habitats at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve. PHOTO: VISITCANBERRA



If you are fascinated by wildlife and love being awestruck by natural scenery, be sure to make Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve a priority on your itinerary. Drive 40 minutes from Canberra’s city centre to the northern edge of the Australian Alps where the reserve is situated and see koalas, kangaroos, possums and reptiles in their natural habitats.



Floriade is Australia’s biggest floral display. PHOTO: VISITCANBERRA



If you are visiting in springtime, visit Floriade, Australia’s biggest floral display of more than a million flowers planted across 8,000 square metres of inner city parkland.

The road tripper

Hop in the car and take a picturesque 2-hour drive out from Canberra into the surrounding region to explore the wonders of the New South Wales South Coast — sit down and have a long chat on a secluded beach cove, have an amble around charming heritage towns, try out the delicious local produce and more. Stop by the Eurobodalla, Shoalhaven and Sapphire Coasts and soak in the harmonious symphony of waves crashing onto sand.

The culture vulture

For the history junkies, hipsters, or art geeks, Canberra has no lack of meaningful cultural spots.

Spend a poignant afternoon at the museum, shrine and archives of the Australian War Memorial as you learn about the diverse Australian experiences of war. Art lovers can visit the National Gallery of Australia, one of the largest art museums in the country.



Canberra’s colourful Old Bus Depot Markets are held every Sunday. PHOTO: VISITCANBERRA



At Canberra’s famous Old Bus Depot Markets, held every Sunday in an old industrial building, browse fine handcrafted homeware, clothing, organic produce and sample delectable food. Shoot artsy photos against the colourful backdrop of the market and get yourself a souvenir or two.

