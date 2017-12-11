Be amazed by Udon Thani’s ‘sea of red lotuses’

(THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - For three months of the year, from December to February, visitors to the the north-eastern Thai province of Udon Thani can witness the amazing "red lotus sea" at Nong Han Kum Pavapi, a freshwater lake.

The perfect time to see the red lotuses in full bloom is in the morning from 6am to around noon. Tourists can hire a boat to get up close to the red lotuses and enjoy the natural scenery of the freshwater resource with its variety of fish, birds, wildlife and aquatic plants.

To encourage more weekday visits during this three-month period, the TAT in collaboration with Udon Thani Province and Udon Thani Tourism Business Association, Thai AirAsia and UD Town shopping complex, is offering special privileges for passengers travelling on Thai AirAsia.

By presenting a Thai AirAsia boarding pass, tourists are entitled to a 50 per cent discount on a half-day tour of the “Red Lotus Sea”. The offer is valid from Dec 5, 2017, to Feb 28, 2018.

Besides the “Red Lotus Sea”, Udon Thani is well known for the archaeological wonders of Ban Chiang where the world’s first Bronze Age civilisation is believed to have flourished more than 5,000 years ago.

Udon Thani can be reached by bus, train and air, with daily schedules from Bangkok’s bus and train terminals and Don Mueang International Airport.

For more information, call the TAT Udon Thani Office on +66-0-4232-5406-7 or e-mail tatudon@tat.or.th