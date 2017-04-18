Bar in London hotel serves virtual reality whiskey cocktail that takes you to Scotland

The Origin, a new whiskey cocktail served at The Lobby Bar, comes with a virtual reality headset.
LONDON - Having a certain drink at The Lobby Bar in luxury hotel One Aldwych will take you to Scotland and back - thanks to the use of virtual reality (VR) technology.

A customer who orders the bar's new whiskey cocktail, called the Origin, is also given a VR headset.

As the whiskey - made with a 12-year-old Dalmore whiskey - is being served, the headset will transport the customer to the northern reaches of the Scottish Highlands where Dalmore's distillery is located.

The high-tech gimmick, however, also comes with a hefty price tag of £18 (S$32).

The whiskey is a blend of Merlet Soeurs Cerises cherry liquer, cherry puree, fresh grapefruit juice, chocolate bitters and Lallier champagne, and is available on the menu till early 2018.

A reviewer described the drink as "a litter sweeter" than she expected, with punchy flavours and scents reminiscent of heather and wildflowers, as well as deep and smoky notes of wood and forests.

According to Quartz, The Lobby Bar is not the first to embrace VR technology.

A VR telescope was recently installed on a pedestrian walkway along the river Seine in Paris, which allows viewers a glimpse of the same spot in 1628.

Online booking site Expedia is also reportedly testing ways to let potential guests check out a hotel's room features via VR.

