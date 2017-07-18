Airport turns control tower into first class apartment

ARLANDA, SWEDEN (REUTERS) - Looking for a room with a view and near all the action?

Look no further than this former airport control tower that has been turned into a unique high-rise apartment.

This old control tower in Sweden's Arlanda Airport sat vacant after the airport built a new one.

"It's been empty for some years now, so they came up with the idea to do something nice with it and I think they succeeded actually," said Ms Lena Rokaas, head of operations and deputy director of Arlanda Airport.

The studio space - featuring floor-to-ceiling windows - comes with all the comforts of home, but only a few lucky people will get to stay here.

"We've made this up as an apartment and worked together with our partner HomeAway to create an absolutely unique apartment up here, where you can compete to win a 24-hour experience here at Stockholm Arlanda Airport," said Ms Rokaas.

The airport and HomeAway will pick five winners when the contest ends in July.